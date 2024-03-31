South East in CAL T10 village cricket final





Sport Andreas Gioannetti



– JEVON Webber's rapid-fire 28 runs from 11 deliveries led South East to a 22-run victory over the South zonal team in the first group final of the inaugural Caribbean Airlines Village T10 cricket tournament on Friday. South East's victory at the PowerGen Penal Sports Club Ground in Syne Village, Penal, sent them into Sunday's final at the National Cricket Center in Couva, where they will meet the winners of the second group. That group will be determined after another triple-header of matches today at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz. Webber was one of the few standout performers for South East on Friday, having earlier cemented the team's place in the group final by smashing 34 off 14 deliveries against Central, including three sixes. South East posted 116/6 and later won by 12 runs. Webber turned up again in the final and not only scored 28 runs but also picked up a couple of wickets while conceding just 14 runs. Opening batsman Brendon Boodoo set the pace in both South East victories, scoring 26 runs from 11 balls in the first match and 32 from 17 deliveries in the group final. Calvin Loubon led the scoring for the defeated South team with 27 points, having previously scored 35 in their first match, in which they secured a 34-point win over South West. Silus Cooper put on a show in that match, scoring 56 runs (four sixes and five fours) against 27 deliveries, which would be the highest individual score of the day. He would score just 11 points in their second game. Today, North will take on North-East at 10 a.m., before East plays the second match against North-East at 12.30 p.m. The winners of the two competitions will compete for the vacant spot in the final, which starts at 2:30 PM. Sunday's winners will face the winners of the second and third legs of Caribbean Village Cricket in Kingston, Jamaica (April 20), and Georgetown, Guyana on April 28. The finals will be held on May 5 at the Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain.

