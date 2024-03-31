Preview: Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final | ATP tour

Match example

Dimitrov tries to stop Sinner's rise in the Miami showdown

The pair will meet in the title match at the ATP Masters 1000 on Sunday

March 30, 2024

Jannik Sinner leads Grigor Dimitrov 2-1 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

By Andy West

Jannik Sinner has never been better placed to take home the trophy at the Miami Open presented by Itau.

The Italian, the in-form man on the ATP Tour, enters his third championship match at the ATP Masters 1000 with a record of 21-1 for the season. The 22-year-old feels ready to banish his memories of the final defeats of 2021 and 2023 in Miami as he prepares for a title clash with Grigor Dimitrov at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. (Watch from 3:00 PM EDT/8:00 PM CET).

“The first time I came here, I made it to the finals, I couldn't sleep the night [before]” Sinner said on Friday after powering past his 2023 conqueror Daniil Medvedev after losing three games in the semi-finals. “The second time, last year, I was relaxed because I was going through periods where I was already [had similar] experiences.

“Now I'm a different player, a different person. Hopefully I will deal with it a little better.”

However, Sinner won't be the only man on the court who finds himself in the middle of a silver lining. Former world number 3 Dimitrov has produced some of the best tennis of his career over the past 12 months, reaching five ATP Tour finals (including Masters 1000 title matches in Paris and Miami) and extending his wait of six year broke. for a ninth tour-level trophy in Brisbane in January.

After defeating Top 10 opponents Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in three consecutive matches to reach his first final in Miami, Dimitrov will take the field against Sinner and make a return to the Top 10 in the PIF for the first time since 2018 ATP Rankings Guarantee. It's a reward for the 32-year-old's resurgent form, but not his ultimate goal as he searches for his second Masters 1000 crown (Cincinnati, 2017).

“What is especially better for me is that I was able to play those matches back to back,” Dimitrov said after beating Zverev in Florida on Friday evening. “I think the consistency of beating top players is a much bigger success than anything else. If you do that, you will get the ranking. If you do that, things will only get better for you. But being able to do it is where it all comes through.

“The discipline, the hard work, all the dedication, adapting to very different players over that time, you have to be able to do that on a consistent basis. That's happened over the last eight, nine, twelve months. It was difficult. I had very difficult matches that I lost, but I kept believing and working hard.”

Dimitrov has not defeated Sinner since the pair's first tour-level match in 2020 at Rome's clay circuit, with the Italian hitting back to take a 2-1 lead in the Lexus ATP Head2Head series by winning their two subsequent meetings, both last year as on hard court. , in Miami and Beijing.

However, if the Bulgarian can repeat the high-quality performances he produced against Alcaraz and Zverev, he will be confident of securing a first hardcourt victory against his rival. According to Infosys ATP Stats, Dimitrov converted six of the 10 break points he earned in those two matches, and Sinner, whose own improvements in serving have been key to his successes over the past year, is well aware of the threat posed the eleventh seed.

“We saw a great Grigor [against Alcaraz],” Sinner said Friday. “He played incredible tennis. He is physically very talented and in very good shape. He has the talent to change things on a tennis court because of the way he plays. He can step back, he can get close. He has very, very good hand skills. He can do whatever he wants.”





For Sinner, the mental side of the game could be crucial as he looks to banish any lingering memories of his last defeats in Miami against Hurkacz (in 2021) and Medvedev (2023). A stunning past eight months – which has seen him win his first Masters 1000 crown (Toronto), his first Grand Slam title (at the Australian Open) and push him to a career-high No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings – has been probably to help him rise to the occasion.

“[I’ve learned] just to enjoy the moment because it is a great day, Sunday, for tennis players,” said Sinner, who will surpass Alcaraz to become world No. 2 if he wins the title. “If you are still in the tournament, it means it is the best day, an exciting day. So I'm just trying to enjoy this moment.

“It's the third time I've played in the final here in Miami, which is a great achievement for me personally, and hopefully I can lift the bigger trophy again.”

Ahead of his quarter-final victory, Dimitrov described his relationship with the Miami event, where he had never before advanced past the fourth round, as “interesting”. The Bulgarian's final season in Florida was almost over after it had begun, when he was two points ahead of a 2/5 defeat in a second set tiebreak against Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match.

Salvaging that situation appears to have been the catalyst Dimitrov needed to find his feet at Hard Rock Stadium. He has since produced some of his best tennis of the year, passing Yannick Hanfmann after losing just one match, beating Hurkacz in a decisive tie-break, upsetting top seed Alcaraz and holding off Zverev. Can he now stop the Sinner-winning machine?

“After every match I had the feeling that I was getting used to the weather, to the balls, to the courts and so on,” Dimitrov explains. “So overall it's been a lot of difficult days: windy, hot, humid, raining, you're playing at night. So a lot of adjustments had to be made.

“I think that in itself gives me a lot of confidence that I can position myself and prepare my body in the best possible way. With every victory you achieve, it is inevitable that you will become more enthusiastic. The adrenaline kicks in. You want to do better and more. Here we are in the final.”