Sports
Eastern Hockey League – EHLP Championship Game: Worcester Railers roll to first ever EHLP league title
Saturday's EHLP championship game featured a Boston Division Finals rematch between the powerhouse Boston Junior Rangers and the top-seeded Railers Junior Hockey Club.
The Railers won the season series between the two teams, two games to one.
These would all be Railers, as Worcester won its first-ever EHLP Championship with a 9-2 win over the Rangers at Providence College's Schneider Arena, led by a hat trick from captain Nolan Tomczyk and two goals from Brooks Wright.
For the final, it was EHLP Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Gingray who took the honor for Worcester, while for Rangers it was Luciano Chinappi who excelled in Providence.
Less than a minute into the game, the Railers would get their first power play of the day. Wright sent one towards goal, setting up a Railers bounce into the net for an early 1-0 lead. Zack Warner-Senee and Aiden Owen would get the helpers.
The Railers fed off the goal and upped the tempo in the early start. Will Celli delivered a one-time blast from the crossbar in an attempt to increase the lead. Carter Amidon would come back the other way on a breakaway against the game's pace, but was denied by Gingras' glove.
Adam Vorce would fire a shot on target off a screen in front that Chinappi never saw to extend the Worcester lead to 2-0 just after ten minutes. With 4:15 to go in the first, PJ Sweeney would gain O-zone ice and make a cross-crease feed to Omer Petrin, who potted his first of the postseason to put the Rangers on the scoreboard.
The Railers would immediately answer with another first goal of the postseason. Aiden Owen threw a pass forward that hit a Ranger stick and bounced home. Liam Pouliot would sit for a hook shortly after the goal and Max Wretsell made the Railers pay with a power play goal, his tenth of the post-season. Jaymin Rolfe would respond for the Railers, but he pocketed his tenth of the playoffs on a faceoff. After one period the score was 4-2 Railers.
Just over a minute into the middle frame, Chris Gingras robbed Harrison Flaacke on a rebound in front, leaving the game at 4-2. The pace slowed as the A chances remained quiet for a while.
With 12:22 to go in the second, Carter Amidon would make a great move to get free, but his backhand bid was denied by Gingras. The physicality increased throughout the second as bodies flew around the arena. The pace only dropped 14 minutes into the middle frame. The shots on goal were 4-3 in favor of the Rangers. With less than five to go in the period, Chinappi made a huge save on Luke Castor's one-time stunner.
In a key moment, the Railers got a power-play goal from Tomczyk late in the second period, extending the lead to 5-2 heading into the third.
The Railers wasted no time taking control in the third.
Zack Warner-Senee stayed red hot by firing one off the post and inside. Wright was called for a rough situation a few minutes after the Warner-Senee goal. The Railers' penalty kill would work. Tomczyk got free on a breakaway and scored with few hands.
It was another victory for Worcester, and they once again got the job done after a couple of saves from Gingras. Tomczyk and Wright would each bury one more late in the third for the 9-2 final.
Zack Warner-Senee was named tournament MVP with 12 points, an EHLP record! Tomczyk had high praise for Zack
He's a great player, it's no surprise he broke the record.
Head Coach John Fine-Lease knew from the start that he had a special group. This is an incredible feeling, these guys have worked so hard for this all year long.
Rangers head coach Danny Ferri was proud of his group and their efforts all season. It's hard to see the guys giving it their all.
** Story by Mikey Basile
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hnibnews.com/eastern-hockey-league-ehlp-championship-game-worcester-railers-roll-to-first-ever-ehlp-league-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US considers granting new oil license to Venezuela as sanctions relief expires
- Eastern Hockey League – EHLP Championship Game: Worcester Railers roll to first ever EHLP league title
- Madras High Court allows convict to wear civilian attire while pleading his case via video call
- The rumored Google Pixel 8a could make the regular Pixel 8 obsolete
- North Bay health officials respond to whooping cough outbreak
- Istanbul wins top prize as Turkey votes in local polls
- Keir Starmer must wait longer for his '99%' moment – but Labor is desperate to avoid election complacency | Political news
- Economists welcome Prabowo's decision to continue Jokowi's agenda
- Preview: Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final | ATP tour
- Tectonic shifts in technology: How Google remains a buy in the era of cloud emperors
- Congress generously handed over Katchatheevu Island, I can never trust it: PM Modi | News from India
- Skins and feathers are as cruel as fur, fashion industry is told | Fashion