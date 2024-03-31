Eastern Hockey League – EHLP Championship Game: Worcester Railers roll to first ever EHLP league title

WORCESTER RAILERS Captains (left to right) Luke Castor, Nolan Tomczyk and Liam Pouliot receive the EHLP Championship trophy from EHL Commissioner Joe Bertagna and EHLP Associate Commissioner Neil Ravin after 9-2 win over Boston Jr. Rangers

Saturday's EHLP championship game featured a Boston Division Finals rematch between the powerhouse Boston Junior Rangers and the top-seeded Railers Junior Hockey Club.

The Railers won the season series between the two teams, two games to one.

These would all be Railers, as Worcester won its first-ever EHLP Championship with a 9-2 win over the Rangers at Providence College's Schneider Arena, led by a hat trick from captain Nolan Tomczyk and two goals from Brooks Wright.

The Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club celebrates the program's first-ever EHLP title after a 9-2 victory over the Boston Jr. Rangers.

For the final, it was EHLP Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Gingray who took the honor for Worcester, while for Rangers it was Luciano Chinappi who excelled in Providence.

Less than a minute into the game, the Railers would get their first power play of the day. Wright sent one towards goal, setting up a Railers bounce into the net for an early 1-0 lead. Zack Warner-Senee and Aiden Owen would get the helpers.

The Railers fed off the goal and upped the tempo in the early start. Will Celli delivered a one-time blast from the crossbar in an attempt to increase the lead. Carter Amidon would come back the other way on a breakaway against the game's pace, but was denied by Gingras' glove.

Adam Vorce would fire a shot on target off a screen in front that Chinappi never saw to extend the Worcester lead to 2-0 just after ten minutes. With 4:15 to go in the first, PJ Sweeney would gain O-zone ice and make a cross-crease feed to Omer Petrin, who potted his first of the postseason to put the Rangers on the scoreboard.

Boston Jr. Rangers defenseman Jacpb Lopes battles the Tailers Thomas Malhouitre during the EHLP championship game won by the Railers, 9-2.

The Railers would immediately answer with another first goal of the postseason. Aiden Owen threw a pass forward that hit a Ranger stick and bounced home. Liam Pouliot would sit for a hook shortly after the goal and Max Wretsell made the Railers pay with a power play goal, his tenth of the post-season. Jaymin Rolfe would respond for the Railers, but he pocketed his tenth of the playoffs on a faceoff. After one period the score was 4-2 Railers.

Just over a minute into the middle frame, Chris Gingras robbed Harrison Flaacke on a rebound in front, leaving the game at 4-2. The pace slowed as the A chances remained quiet for a while.

With 12:22 to go in the second, Carter Amidon would make a great move to get free, but his backhand bid was denied by Gingras. The physicality increased throughout the second as bodies flew around the arena. The pace only dropped 14 minutes into the middle frame. The shots on goal were 4-3 in favor of the Rangers. With less than five to go in the period, Chinappi made a huge save on Luke Castor's one-time stunner.

In a key moment, the Railers got a power-play goal from Tomczyk late in the second period, extending the lead to 5-2 heading into the third.

The Railers wasted no time taking control in the third.

Zack Warner-Senee stayed red hot by firing one off the post and inside. Wright was called for a rough situation a few minutes after the Warner-Senee goal. The Railers' penalty kill would work. Tomczyk got free on a breakaway and scored with few hands.

It was another victory for Worcester, and they once again got the job done after a couple of saves from Gingras. Tomczyk and Wright would each bury one more late in the third for the 9-2 final.

Zack Warner-Senee was named tournament MVP with 12 points, an EHLP record! Tomczyk had high praise for Zack

He's a great player, it's no surprise he broke the record.

Head Coach John Fine-Lease knew from the start that he had a special group. This is an incredible feeling, these guys have worked so hard for this all year long.

Rangers head coach Danny Ferri was proud of his group and their efforts all season. It's hard to see the guys giving it their all.

** Story by Mikey Basile