Maurice Foster a table tennis gift with cricket jewellery

Maurice Foster in his younger years. I was a complete ball player, but my first love was always table tennis.

A first-class record of 6,731 runs with 17 centuries and an average of 45.17 between the early 1960s and the late 1970s is proof enough that Maurice Foster is one of the greatest batsmen ever to represent Jamaica.

He also played 14 Test matches for the West Indies, averaging 30.52 at a time when fierce competition for places in the regional team and notoriously fickle selectors left cricketers constantly looking nervously over their shoulders.

But without a row with the Jamaican table tennis authorities, Foster might well have been lost to cricket.

Maurice Linton Churchill Foster

immortalized by cricket's leading record holders like MLC Foster

was born on 9 May 1943 in Retreat, St Mary, to parents Audley George Foster and Olga Louise Foster.

At about the age of 10, young Foster and his entire family moved to Kingston after his father, seeking a better life, found a job with the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation.

Foster's first contact with organized sports came when he came home from school one fine day and discovered table tennis equipment, including a table, in the garage.

He and his siblings were told by their father: This is the game you are going to play.

Foster believes his father got the equipment from work where employees played table tennis during breaks.

Under the tutelage and coaching of their father, Maurice and his younger siblings, Dave and Joy, took to table tennis like ducks to water, playing their part in a glorious period for Jamaica in that sport in the 1950s and 1960s.

Incredibly, at the age of eight, Joy made the

Guinness Book of World Records for her achievements in table tennis at national and regional competitions.

Over the next few years, the three Foster children covered themselves in glory, winning national and regional table tennis titles. Even further afield they excelled in Germany and the United States.

At the time, table tennis in Jamaica was at an all-time high and the sky seemed to be the limit for the Foster siblings in that sport.

Then everything suddenly came crashing down and all three left the sport while still teenagers.

According to Foster, they were part of a Jamaica team in Guyana when the team manager (name withheld) started swearing [expletives] and things are going badly.

He remembers saying, “You can't go on like this in front of my sister and the manager replying, 'I can do anything I want.'

The incident led to a letter of complaint to the table tennis authorities. But, Foster says, instead of getting justice, he and his siblings were all suspended. The manager had sided with the team manager, says Foster.

A proud man Audley Foster, as head of the family, decided that his children would never play table tennis for Jamaica again as long as that administration and, more specifically, the offending team manager remained in charge.

It marked an end to their table tennis careers, although they would play competitively in one final tournament in the US, thanks to sponsorship organized by then Jamaican Prime Minister Norman Washington Manley.

We've stopped playing table tennis, Foster said thoughtfully. I was 18, Dave was 16 and Joy was 14.

By then he had already shown his talent in other sports including cricket and football, representing his school Wolmers Boys. However, in those early days, table tennis was his favorite sport.

At Wolmers I was confused when it came to sports. I represented the school in Manning Cup football, cricket, hockey and tennis. I was a complete ball player, but my first love was always table tennis, Foster said.

He even represented Wolmers in class one high jump at the annual High School Boys Athletic Championships (Champs). “I came about second to last,” Foster says, laughing at the memory.

With the table tennis phase of his life over, Foster turned to cricket full-time. And his skill with the bat quickly attracted national attention.

He was a dominant right-handed hitter and found that his years of playing table tennis had refined him for hitting in terms of vision, reflexes and footwork.

His offside was phenomenal.

Bowlers found that deliveries aimed at Foster's stumps were summarily whisked away in the wide arc between mid-leg and fine leg as his right hand (below) and strong wrists took over.

His flexibility in wrist and footwork made it easy to find holes in the field, allowing him to continually turn the shot.

Over the years, his prowess at table tennis also became a source of much amusement in cricket circles, as those unfamiliar with Foster's background, or, who chose to ignore his reputation, wobbled against him at the table.

One of Foster's favorite stories is that of Dilip Sardesai, one of the best Indian batsmen of the 1960s and early 1970s, and West Indian champion all-rounder Garfield Sobers, considered by many to be the greatest cricketer ever.

Foster says that after doing his homework, Sardesai discovered Foster's background in table tennis. He then offered Sobers a bet

a very good table tennis player

that the latter could not beat Foster.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Sobers took the bet and lost badly.

A laughing Foster says Sardesai pocketed his winnings and never gave me a cent.

Other than that, it's fun, Foster

reflecting on the range and flexibility of cricket strokes that his table tennis background had enabled

says he would recommend anyone who plays cricket to also play table tennis.

A hit

a movement through his legs towards fine legs, with his front foot in the air

became legendary, described in Jamaican cricket folk culture as The Dog

As explained by Foster, that fine leg movement, with the front leg up, came about after he was hit on the toes by a quick full-length delivery.

a creaking yorker.

Afterwards, I would often instinctively lift my foot to avoid being hit there again, he said.

His offside play was also strong, especially the cut, square of the wicket and late, back point, while his drive away from the back foot through cover and mid-off was assured.

But for anyone who saw Foster bat, it is his onside play that dominates the memory.

He says he was watched by the legendary West Indian and Jamaica batsman of the 1930s, George Headley, who later became Jamaica's national coach.

He [Headley] came to practice one day while I was practicing. He called me to him and said: Young man, someone has just suggested that you play too much on the side, but listen to me, every man [batsman] has an opportunity that's his, and if it's your thing, don't change, Foster said.

Almost as an afterthought, Headley added: Don't tell Allan Rae I told you that.

Rae, who formed a legendary West Indies opening pair with Trinidadian Jeffrey Stollmeyer in the late 1940s and early 1950s, became a leading cricket administrator after his playing days. He was known for his emphasis on young players playing directly in the V, between center on and center off.

But while he recognized the great value of playing defensively, Foster, like Rae, a member of the Kingston Cricket Club, was never a committed apostle of the play-straight philosophy.

If you only play in the V, you will never score points because there is always a field player there [at mid-on and mid-off]he argues.

In his late teens, Foster dominated the urban schoolboy Sunlight Cup cricket competition, breaking Rae's record for most runs set many years earlier.

Alongside Gladstone Robinson of St Jago High School, Foster played for the Jamaica All-Schools team against visiting Barbados. That was the product of a mutual arrangement sixty years ago.

That's how impressed the great Everton Weekes were

of Three Ws fame

who managed the Barbados team, that he told the Jamaica Cricket Association he expected to see both teenagers in the Jamaican squad for regional competition.

That did not happen because, according to Foster, those in power considered them too young.

But in January 1964, Foster was part of the Jamaican team and made a name for himself against a Cavaliers 11 from England. There were well-known names in that team

some are nearing the end of very successful careers. Among them were Denis Compton, Tom Graveney, Roy Marshall, Fred Trueman, Jack Hobbs, Ted Dexter and Trevor Bailey.

Foster's unbeaten 136 in the second match of the three-match series against the Cavaliers 11 confirmed the arrival of a young batsman with special talent.

So it was then that in February 1964, three months before his 21st birthday, Foster was on regional first-class debut against Barbados at almost full strength (Sobers was absent) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The Jamaicans had to deal with the terrifying tempo trio Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith and Richard Edwards at full speed.

I was out before I even got to centre, Foster said as he recalled walking into number three to face the new ball, just minutes behind openers Easton McMorris and Teddy Griffith. He made 0 and three, dismissed by Hall in the first innings and Griffith in the second.

Those two [Hall and Griffith] were terrifying. One of the scariest cricketing couples I would face when I left school, Foster said. Despite his failure, a brave second-innings century from Renford Pinnock, after a first-innings 68, and an unbeaten second-innings 73 from captain Jackie Hendriks, earned Jamaica a famous draw on Bajan soil.

Foster was out for the rest of the season but he remained optimistic, having decided that I would work even harder to get back into the (Jamaica) side.

He was in and out of the national team in 1965 and 1966, but 147 against the Combined Islands at the Antigua Recreation Ground in 1967, opening the innings in McMorris's absence; and 81 against Barbados at Kensington Oval meant he was now firmly in the minds of the regional selectors.

