Sports
Bluey's cricket episode is the best sports drama on TV
So here's a debate to cheer you up during the interminable wait for the Premier League's return after an uneventful international break: what's the best sports TV show ever broadcast?
Are you a Ted Lasso superfan? Or is it Welcome to Wrexham that you're binge-watching? HBO's brilliant, all-too-soon LA Lakers docudrama Winning Time has achieved cult status.
But let me add a new contender to the conversation. Because nothing I've ever seen better captures the essence of sport, why we love it, why we play it, why we're so invested in it, than Bluey's cricket episode.
Reading that, you'll probably split roughly into one of two camps: those without children under the age of eight who have no idea what a Bluey is, and the legion of blue-eyed, perpetually tormented parents who know exactly where I'm talking have left. and probably nod vigorously in agreement.
For the uninitiated, the eponymous Bluey is a brightly colored six-year-old cartoon puppy from Australia and the show chronicles her family life and boundless imagination, energy and ingenuity.
Kids come to a standstill when it's on, so its popularity with busy parents desperate for something to distract while they sort out tea was stratospheric from the start. But soon adults began to discover its genius: Father Bandit is the best representation of modern fatherhood on the box (even if his effervescence and boundless patience with his daughter's games is a high bar to aim for), while the short episodes that are. mini-masterpieces full of pathos, knowing humor, hidden symbolism and high emotion.
But of all the wonderful stories they crammed into 151 episodes, the story simply called Cricket is the pinnacle of the Bluey universe. The seven beautifully crafted minutes are not only a love letter to the sport, but also a love letter to the sport.
It starts with children and adults playing a game of backyard cricket in the sunshine, with a distracted and bored Bluey saying to her father: Crickets are about to hit a ball around the grass. Bandits knowing answers is the perfect setup for the episode: crickets are about more than that, boy.
So how does the show explain this to its young audience? By taking them on a journey that weaves together life lessons into a parable about Australia's national sport.
Bluey's friend Rusty the Kelpie dog whose father, it turns out, is deployed overseas in the army, is the hero of this episode, a brilliant young cricketer who is initially taken lightly by the neighborhood dads lining up. to desperately eliminate him, as shown.
Their hilarious attempts to save face are interwoven with segments where we delve deep into Rusty's backstory and discover what makes him so good at the game. There's a great little lesson in confronting your fears when he's confronted by the fastballs of one of his big brother friends, the ironically named Tiny, halfway through the episode.
As you grow older, you will face tougher things than a cricket ball and you will have two choices: stand back and move away, or move forward and play a draw shot, his father writes to him after hearing of his struggles. Needless to say, he musters the courage to face the challenge.
No one can get Rusty out due to the children's utter hilarity at their red-faced parents' efforts, but eventually he does it himself and spoons an easy catch to his delighted sister Dusty to get her involved in the game.
I won't spoil the final, tear-jerking twist, but it's the perfect ending to a story about the values of cricket reflecting the values of life. If you manage to get through it without welling up, you're clearly made of stone.
It works because you instinctively know that the people who wrote it love cricket. It's no surprise that creator Joe Brumm has since revealed in an interview that he modeled Rusty's playful playing style after Steve Smith, with a little Don Bradman thrown into the mix. He clearly knows his stuff.
It's those little details that make it: it doesn't appeal to the children who watch it, nor does it patronize them. The overarching message is simple: this is cricket, this is why we love it and if you get to know it, you will love it.
Viewers raved about it, and so did the Australian Cricket Association. When the episode first aired in June, it attracted more viewers than the World Test Championship final between Australia and India.
The episode will finally appear on the BBC and iPlayer next month: it really is a must-watch.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/cricket/bluey-cricket-episode-best-sports-drama-2978704
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bluey's cricket episode is the best sports drama on TV
- Bollywood BO suffers in the 1st quarter of 2024 from the lack of SRK; here are the successes and failures
- Fighting the lure of fast fashion, teenagers create their own boutique
- Google says Pixel 8's initial Gemini AI snub was down to RAM
- Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai at 9 lakh per month: report | Bollywood
- Some Trump allies in Congress already support his ideas on January 6 deportations and pardons for 2025.
- Epic Bollywood foray: Will the Ramayan formula work again? | News from India
- TNI Commander Explains Jokowi's Instructions After Fire At Jaya Regional Military Command's Ammunition Warehouse
- The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor clarifies if he paid millions to Alia Bhatt's friends for joota chupai tradition at their wedding | Bollywood News
- Feeling lucky?You could win a free His Pixel 8 through this Google Play Points giveaway
- MT opens road stretch with 4-2 win over BYU
- 'Surprising': PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'abruptly ceding' Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka | Latest news India