Bluey's cricket episode is the best sports drama on TV

Blueys Cricket episode captures the essence of sports and not just cricket (Image Ludo Studio)

So here's a debate to cheer you up during the interminable wait for the Premier League's return after an uneventful international break: what's the best sports TV show ever broadcast?

Are you a Ted Lasso superfan? Or is it Welcome to Wrexham that you're binge-watching? HBO's brilliant, all-too-soon LA Lakers docudrama Winning Time has achieved cult status.

But let me add a new contender to the conversation. Because nothing I've ever seen better captures the essence of sport, why we love it, why we play it, why we're so invested in it, than Bluey's cricket episode.

Reading that, you'll probably split roughly into one of two camps: those without children under the age of eight who have no idea what a Bluey is, and the legion of blue-eyed, perpetually tormented parents who know exactly where I'm talking have left. and probably nod vigorously in agreement.

For the uninitiated, the eponymous Bluey is a brightly colored six-year-old cartoon puppy from Australia and the show chronicles her family life and boundless imagination, energy and ingenuity.

Kids come to a standstill when it's on, so its popularity with busy parents desperate for something to distract while they sort out tea was stratospheric from the start. But soon adults began to discover its genius: Father Bandit is the best representation of modern fatherhood on the box (even if his effervescence and boundless patience with his daughter's games is a high bar to aim for), while the short episodes that are. mini-masterpieces full of pathos, knowing humor, hidden symbolism and high emotion.

But of all the wonderful stories they crammed into 151 episodes, the story simply called Cricket is the pinnacle of the Bluey universe. The seven beautifully crafted minutes are not only a love letter to the sport, but also a love letter to the sport.

It starts with children and adults playing a game of backyard cricket in the sunshine, with a distracted and bored Bluey saying to her father: Crickets are about to hit a ball around the grass. Bandits knowing answers is the perfect setup for the episode: crickets are about more than that, boy.

So how does the show explain this to its young audience? By taking them on a journey that weaves together life lessons into a parable about Australia's national sport.

Bluey's friend Rusty the Kelpie dog whose father, it turns out, is deployed overseas in the army, is the hero of this episode, a brilliant young cricketer who is initially taken lightly by the neighborhood dads lining up. ​to desperately eliminate him, as shown.

Their hilarious attempts to save face are interwoven with segments where we delve deep into Rusty's backstory and discover what makes him so good at the game. There's a great little lesson in confronting your fears when he's confronted by the fastballs of one of his big brother friends, the ironically named Tiny, halfway through the episode.

As you grow older, you will face tougher things than a cricket ball and you will have two choices: stand back and move away, or move forward and play a draw shot, his father writes to him after hearing of his struggles. Needless to say, he musters the courage to face the challenge.

No one can get Rusty out due to the children's utter hilarity at their red-faced parents' efforts, but eventually he does it himself and spoons an easy catch to his delighted sister Dusty to get her involved in the game.

I won't spoil the final, tear-jerking twist, but it's the perfect ending to a story about the values ​​of cricket reflecting the values ​​of life. If you manage to get through it without welling up, you're clearly made of stone.

It works because you instinctively know that the people who wrote it love cricket. It's no surprise that creator Joe Brumm has since revealed in an interview that he modeled Rusty's playful playing style after Steve Smith, with a little Don Bradman thrown into the mix. He clearly knows his stuff.

It's those little details that make it: it doesn't appeal to the children who watch it, nor does it patronize them. The overarching message is simple: this is cricket, this is why we love it and if you get to know it, you will love it.

Viewers raved about it, and so did the Australian Cricket Association. When the episode first aired in June, it attracted more viewers than the World Test Championship final between Australia and India.

The episode will finally appear on the BBC and iPlayer next month: it really is a must-watch.