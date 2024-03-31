Sports
Where quarterbacks stand as spring training comes to an end
AUBURN Auburn football is almost done with spring training.
During the spring term, which will culminate with A-Day on April 6, some players have separated from the pack, although drawing any major conclusions from the season opener in August so far is a fool's errand; The foundation for players can be laid in March and April, but a final depth chart is still a long way off.
Quarterbacks are no different.
“Leadership has been really good,” coach Hugh Freeze said of his QBs on March 19. “… Our decision making isn't exactly what I want it to be yet, but boy are they hungry to learn.”
From incumbent starter Payton Thorne to true freshman Walker White, here's an updated look at where Auburn's quarterbacks sit as A-Day approaches:
Payton Thorne
Freeze said in February that he felt Thorne should lose the starting job, and that the former Michigan State transfer has seemingly done nothing to lose it yet.
Thorne has consistently been the first quarterback on drills during the practice portions open to reporters, and he takes shots at the supposed first-team offense more than anyone else: “Payton is probably still the most consistent and should be are,” Freeze said March 19. “He's had the most reps and the most understanding of what defenses can do to you.”
“Payton is a really competitive young man, and we want that too.” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said on March 20. “We want quarterbacks with grit. Most of the time he handled (adversity from last season) well. He's a pretty mature young man. Other times he doesn't. But I'd rather call a guy back than have to call him.”
Henk Brown
Redshirt freshman Hank Brown saw action in one game last season, but still made the most of it.
Brown came on late in the game against Maryland in the Music City Bowl. The score got out of hand, but he impressed, completing seven of his nine passes for 132 yards: “It was freezing that game and I think he threw eight balls,” Austin recalls. “I walked up to him before he started the game and said, 'Hey, you've been sitting all day. Want to warm up?' He said, 'No, coach. I'm fine.' He just went into the game and did what he did. That's him. That's his behavior. It's served him well in his career so far.”
“Hank is doing well,” Austin added. “I recruited Hank for a while because I recruited at Liberty with coach Freeze. Hank is a very confident young man. … Hank gets it. Hank is calm. What I said to coach Freeze over and over again: I saw Hank come in really big high school games. …Hank always played better when the lights were on. Always.”
Holden Geriner
Redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner appears to be competing with Brown for the backup job behind Thorne and has often been the second QB to practice in spring training. That makes sense, as he is the second most experienced player at the position.
Geriner threw 15 passes last season, completing five of them for 75 yards. He's been praised before for having perhaps the best arm of the group and for having the ability to add some extra oomph to his throws.
Walker White
White, a former four-star recruit, has been “swimming” in new information since arriving on campus as an early enrollee. The biggest thing that stands out about him is his stature; his 6-foot-4 frame makes him look more advanced than the usual freshman.
“Well, first of all, he's a man-child,” Thorne said of White on Feb. 29. “He looks like 225. He looks like Tim Tebow sometimes. …Really nice to work with him. He is eager to learn. You can tell he comes from a good family, nice guy, likes to have fun in a good way.
“He's been really good so far. Like I said, he's eager to learn and wants to know everything. He's always asking questions, so he'll just keep developing.”
Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.
