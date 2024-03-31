Men's tennis welcomes No. 23 Memphis and Alabama A&M on Sunday, No. 44 Vanderbilt on Tuesday





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. No. 37 Middle Tennessee men's tennis will host No. 23 Memphis and Alabama A&M on Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 PM CT and 4:30 PM CT at the Outdoor Tennis Facility. On Tuesday, April 2, the Blue Raiders will host No. 44 Vanderbilt at 5:00 PM CT. Admission to the matches is free and parking is available in Greenland Lot A. See the map below. In the last game, MTSU fell short to No. 55 SMU on the road. As a team, the Blue Raiders have amassed 70 singles victories. Leo Raquin And Ondrej Horak are tied for first on the team in singles wins with 13. Raquin has defeated seven opponents so far this season. Freshman Jakub Kroslak has amassed a 10-3 singles record so far this season. Raquin and Horak are both 13-4 in doubles and 12-4 in doubles this season, respectively. Promotions for Sunday – 50 MTSU logo racket dampeners

– Meat sweat Food truck

-Cedar Glade brews

– Free signed Barbora Krejcikova gear Promotions for Tuesday – Bark in the park

-MTSU Tennis Ball Dog Toy

– Meat sweat Food truck

– Student tailgate

-Cedar Glade brews

– Free signed Barbora Krejcikova gear Game 24: Middle Tennessee (14-9, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Memphis (14-3, 2-0 AAC) – Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility (weather permitting)

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. Memphis – The MTSU-Memphis matchup would be the 24th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers have a slight lead in the 12-11 series.

– Borendame is 1-6 against Memphis.

– The Blue Raiders are 1-3 at home against the Tigers. Looking for the tigers -Memphis is 14-3 on the season and ranked No. 23 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. In the final match, the Tigers defeated No. 64 Yale 5-2.

– The Tigers return six players from last season. Memphis brought in two freshmen and two transfers to this year's team.

– Memphis has one doubles player and one singles player in the ITA rankings: No. 34 Pablo Alemany/Charlie Barry and No. 64 Alemany. Game 25: Middle Tennessee (14-9, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Alabama A&M (4-8, 4-1 SWAC) – Sunday, March 31 at 4:30 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility (weather permitting)

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. Alabama A&M – The matchup between MTSU and AAMU would be the eighth meeting between the two programs. The Blue Raiders lead the series 7-0.

– Borendame is 6-0 against Alabama A&M.

– The Blue Raiders are 6-0 at home against the Bulldogs. Looking for the Bulldogs – Alabama A&M is 4-8 on the season and 4-1 in the SWAC. The Bulldogs fell short 3-4 against Alabama State in the last game.

– AAMU returns seven players from last season. The Bulldogs have one freshman on the team this year. Game 26: Middle Tennessee (14-9, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Vanderbilt (11-9, 2-6 SEC) – Tuesday, April 2 at 5:00 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility (weather permitting)

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. Vanderbilt – The MTSU-Vanderbilt matchup would be the 45th meeting between the two programs. The Commodores lead the series 32-12

– Borendame is 2-9 against Vandy.

-The Blue Raiders are 4-13 at home against the Commodores. Exploring the Commodores -Vanderbilt is 11-9 on the season and ranked No. 44 by the ITA. In the last game, the Commodores fell 1-6 to Texas A&M.

– Vandy returns seven players from last season. The Commodores brought in four transfers and two freshmen this year.

– The doubles of Joubert Klooper and Michael Ross is ranked number 54 by the ITA. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseans' tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter(MT_MensTennis) and Instagram(MT_MensTennis).

