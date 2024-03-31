DU Pioneers headed to Frozen Four after avenging the Cornell loss

It took twelve long months to get here, not to mention a few long flights.

But the University of Denver hockey team exorcised some demons Saturday at the MassMutual Center, defeating third-seeded Cornell and goaltender Ian Shane with a 2-1 victory in the Northeast Regional final of the NCAA Tournament.

The win catapulted the Pioneers (30-9-3) to the Frozen Four and exacted a measure of revenge in the process.

Last March, it was Shane and the Big Red who sent top-seeded DU home with a 2-0 loss in the regional semifinals in Manchester, NH. But thanks to late-period goals from freshmen Sam Harris and Miko Matikka, and another gem from junior Matt Davis in net, the Pios head to St. Paul, Minn., for the program's 19th Frozen Four on April 11-13.

“This was as tough a battle as we've had to get to the Frozen Four,” DU coach David Carle said during the ESPN broadcast.

This trip to the national semi-finals was indeed well deserved.

It started with a flight across two time zones to compete in a region that featured three East Coast teams playing in their own backyard, despite DU being the top seed. The Pioneers' resolve was further tested with a 2-1 dual victory over UMass in Thursday's regional semifinal.

Then, playing on two days' rest after that marathon, DU hit the ice and posted another one-goal victory.

A year after being eliminated as the region's top seed following another long trip east to New Hampshire, the Pioneers did not abandon their quest to win the program's 10th national title.

“It seems to happen to us a little more than everyone else,” Carle said of the tough regional draw. “…Will we ever let it be an excuse for us? No chance. We play against anyone, anywhere, anytime.

“We had the most setbacks on our trips, the shortest turnaround time and our guys never talked about it, never complained about it. We came here ready to compete and we did.”

Harris, whose screen assisted Tristan Broz's game-winning goal on Thursday, struck again in front of the crease on Saturday, producing Pios' game-winner.

With just four seconds left in the second period and DU on a power play, the freshman forward tapped junior defenseman Shai Buium's wrist shot from the right circle and the puck trickled past Shane for a 2-1 lead.

DU then held on in the third period, as the Big Red (22-7-6) outscored the Pios 9-3 in the final 20 minutes. But Davis (24 saves) once again held his own two days after posting a career-high 46 saves, highlighted by an incredible sliding denial of a Cornell one-timer with less than 20 seconds left.

“Puck went out the back door and I slipped across and made the save, and I'm super happy I was able to do that and help the guys out,” Davis said.

Carle added: “Obviously a great save at the end. That wasn't the only one. That's the easiest one to draw attention to, but he made a lot of big saves for us, covered a lot of pucks and got a lot of whistles for us. … He did a great job.”

The tired legs some expected from DU after Thursday's double OT win didn't materialize early as the Pioneers dominated the puck in the first five minutes. But that changed when the Cornell forecheck gained a foothold in the DU zone.

The first long buildup yielded the Big Red's lone goal at 6:44 into the game, with a series of shots that led to the puck spraying to sophomore forward Nick DeSantis for a one-timer that sped through traffic and past Davis for a 1 -0 Cornell lead.

The Big Red pulled a power play nearly five minutes later, but the DU penalty kill eliminated them and even set up a one-on-one breakaway that Shane denied with his pads. Not long after, DU finally solved Shane with 1:32 left in the period, when Matikka got a loose puck from senior forward McKade Webster and fired a wrister for his 20th goal of the season to tie the score at 1-all.

The freshman forward's score was the Pios' first against Shane, who entered Saturday as the NCAA leader in goals-against average (1.68) in nearly four bouts of NCAA Tournament play.

“It's really hard to score 20 as a freshman,” Carle said of Matikka. “… Big goal for him tonight.”

DU's four-goal weekend marked just the second time all season that the Pioneers' top-ranked offense (4.78 goals/game) scored four goals or fewer in a two-game set. The first came after two losses to North Dakota on the road from Jan. 26-27.

This time, however, the Pioneers had the defense to stay tied with Cornell until Harris' game winner.

“Improving defensively was a focal point for us midway through the season,” Webster said. “That's something we really had to work on, and I think now that everyone has just bought into it, everyone is sacrificing everything they have and doing whatever it takes for team success at this point.”

DU had not played a single 2-1 game all season prior to this weekend. Now the Pios have won two in a row. Add two more and they become national champions.

“Everyone wants to talk about the attacking side of our team and our players, but I think they showed this weekend that we can also win if we play well defensively,” Carle said. “That's a good sign that you can win games in different ways.”

