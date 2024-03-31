Kingfisher A cement top spot – Wokingham.Today





With the top three positions previously determined in Division One, champions Kingfisher A strengthened their top position with a 9-1 win over Tidmarsh A. Young Rishaan Sawant earned his first player of the match award and Ross Saxby also remained undefeated. Antony Baker scored a great win over Darren Jones to avoid the whitewash. A similar situation occurred when second-place Sonning Common and Peppard A brushed aside their B team, who are still trying to rise above the second relegation spot with a 9-1 scoreline. It was Tom Astle who shocked Gary Morgan and earned a valuable point. Two of the other teams fighting for survival faced off in a tight 5-5 result, with Kingfisher D's Georgi Ivanov and Mike Douglas winning two each. But neither could stop Sonning Common and Peppard Cs Danny Dockree to the limit. Kingfisher C made their bid for fourth place clear as they brushed aside now confirmed bottom Sonning Common & Peppard D 10-0. It was smooth sailing for Alan Cummings, Matt Isherwood and Phil Mead. Keith Winter ensured his Tilehurst RBL A side stayed ahead of Sonning Sports A as they ran out 7-3 winners to confirm Sonning Sports' final place in seventh place. The top two teams in Division Two played each other, with Reading FC beating Kingfisher F 8–2, a result which confirmed Reading FC as champions. The two points achieved by Kingfisher F mean they are guaranteed second. In the evening's set, Simon Rowland recovered from two games down to beat Clive Gold 11-6 in the fifth. In the Tidmarsh derby the C team defeated the B team 6-4 despite an amazing maximum of three consecutive games for the Bs Francis Durand. Our Lady of Peace Looks like they have secured third place after their 7-3 win over Tilehurst RBL B. Kate Maksimenko secured a nice maximum for Tilehurst, including beating Darek Kaminski 11-9 in the fifth. Springfield A and Pangbourne WMC drew 5-5, with Matt Hickman maximum for Springfield, while Pangbourne also played a rearranged match against bottom team Kingfisher H running out 8-2 winners. Kingfishers Steve Woolnough had two good wins in five in this match. In Division Three it was a dramatic ending. Both title candidates faced difficult opponents. Despite losing the OLOP derby 6-4, Our Lady of Peace C gained four points, which was enough to guarantee the title as second-placed Kingfisher I drew at Tidmarsh D. Eyup Odemis of the away team was the POM with a treble, but the highlight of the match was Ray Webb beating Huzeyfe Borazan 3-2, coming from 2-1 down to win 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11 won. -9, 11-3. Our Lady of Peace B beat their C team 6-4. As expected, Jacek Piechocki had another treble and ended the season with his perfect run. He didn't even drop a set against the champions, which was impressive. Tilehurst Methodists C lost 9-1 to Sonning Common & Peppard E, their only point coming from Lewis Oke. Ian Davenport and Jeremy Willis scored trebles for the away side. Sonning Sports B defeated Kingfisher J 8-2. Peter Wilson of the away side achieved two points, while the home team's star was James Miller, where he played again for his team and scored another treble. In the final match of the week, Tilehurst Methodists B defeated Our Lady of Peace D 6-4. Nigel Rowland of the away side had the treble and helped his team win the away match.

