Sports
Jumbos take two from Bowdoin in Saturday's Double Header
BRUNSWICK, ME (March 30, 2024) – The Tufts University men's baseball team opened New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) play Saturday with a doubleheader against Bowdoin College. The first game of the doubleheader was played in seven innings and the second game in nine.
Game 1: Jumbos 7 Polar Bears 2:
The Jumbos (9-7) gave the ball to junior in game one Connor Sole. Podeszwa finished the game throwing 4.1 innings with six strikeouts on the day, giving up two runs on six hits. The Jumbos were the first to join the board as second years Malcolm Whitfield grounded into a fielder's choice to third base, scoring the sophomore Owen McKiernan to give the Jumbos a 1-0 lead. The Jumbos would score again in the top of the fifth inning thanks to freshmen Malachi Pena roping an RBI double to left field that scored sophomores Jesse McCullough to give the Jumbos a 2-0 lead. The Polar Bears would answer right back in the bottom of the fifth by scoring two runs to tie the game at 2.
Junior Jacob Lap entered the game in the fourth inning and shut out the Polar Bears as he struck out in 2.2 innings of work, not allowing a run or a walk. Lapp received the win in the match as he extended his record on the year to 4–2.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Jumbos exploded for four runs. Graduated student Connor Flavin hit a lead-off infield single to start the inning, then Flavin stole second base and was moved to third by senior Patrick Salomon who dropped a bunt and successfully advanced to first base. Whitfield, the next batter, would extend Jumbo's lead to 3 runs when he hit a 3-run homer to left. The Jumbos would add another run in the inning when McCullough hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field that scored for juniorsBen Leonard to give the Jumbos a 6-2 lead.
The Jumbos would add their final run in the top of the seventh and Lapp finished the job in the bottom of the seventh to give them a 7-2 victory.
The Jumbos collected 11 basehits in the game, recorded three extra-base hits and stole two bases. Solomon and Pena finished the match 2-3, both recording a double play.
Game 2: Jumbos 9 Polar Bears 2:
In the second game of the day, the Jumbos gave the ball to Senior Ace Silas Reed. Reed pitched six innings, striking out six batters and walking one. The Jumbos bats were alive throughout the match, scoring 18 hits. In the top of the third inning, they scored four runs to take a 4-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by a McCullough two-run single that scored Leonard and senior Ozzie Fleischer.
The Jumbos would add two more runs in the fourth when Whitfield led off the inning with a leadoff triple to center, only for Fleischer to bring him home on a hard hit single up the middle to give the Jumbos a 5-0 lead. The Jumbos got their second run of the inning when McCullough would bring Fleischer home on an RBI single to left center.
The Polar Bears added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring their deficit to four. In the top of the seventh inning, the Jumbos added two more runs thanks to a McKiernan RBI single to left that scored the senior Henry Fleckner and a Solomon RBI single to bring home McKiernan and push the Jumbos' lead to 8-2.
Graduated student Gavin Brown would relieve Reed in the bottom of the seventh. Brown struck out three in three innings of work and did not allow a run. The Jumbos would score their last run of the game in the top of the eighth inning on a solo shot by Fleckner.
Fleckner went 4-5 in the match and McCullough went 3-5. The Jumbos stole three bases in the game, including McKiernan who stole two. Reed got the win for the Jumbos as he extended his record to 2-1 on the year.
The next match for the Jumbos will be against Wheaton College at home on the Sol Gittleman Park field on Monday, April 1. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 PM. The Jumbos and Polar Bears will make up for the game that was rained out yesterday, April 14.
-JUMBO'S-
|
Sources
2/ https://gotuftsjumbos.com/news/2024/3/30/baseball-jumbos-take-two-from-bowdoin-in-saturday-double-header.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jumbos take two from Bowdoin in Saturday's Double Header
- Mustangs finish Goodwin Saturday strong
- 'Development issues': Van Jones on Trump's breakfast with billionaires
- Colorectal Cancer Screening – Durango Herald
- Jonathan Diller Death: Donald Trump Visits Murdered NYPD Detective's Family and Prays Beautifully With Them
- Istanbul takes top prize as Turkey votes in local polls Firstpost
- Jokowi sends Easter greetings to Christians
- Prince Harry and Meghan lose royal titles and become just part of the Hollywood clique in the United States
- Georgia uses impressive final round to secure narrow victory
- SOPs formalized for Imran's visits to prison
- Main events of March 31: PM Modi's LS election campaign in UP, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, and more
- Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, dies at 27 | Television