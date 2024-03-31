Jumbos take two from Bowdoin in Saturday's Double Header

Next game: Wheaton College (Mass.) 1-4-2024 | 3:30 PM April 01 (Mon) / 3:30 PM Wheaton College (Mass.) History

BRUNSWICK, ME (March 30, 2024) – The Tufts University men's baseball team opened New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) play Saturday with a doubleheader against Bowdoin College. The first game of the doubleheader was played in seven innings and the second game in nine.

Game 1: Jumbos 7 Polar Bears 2:

The Jumbos (9-7) gave the ball to junior in game one Connor Sole . Podeszwa finished the game throwing 4.1 innings with six strikeouts on the day, giving up two runs on six hits. The Jumbos were the first to join the board as second years Malcolm Whitfield grounded into a fielder's choice to third base, scoring the sophomore Owen McKiernan to give the Jumbos a 1-0 lead. The Jumbos would score again in the top of the fifth inning thanks to freshmen Malachi Pena roping an RBI double to left field that scored sophomores Jesse McCullough to give the Jumbos a 2-0 lead. The Polar Bears would answer right back in the bottom of the fifth by scoring two runs to tie the game at 2.

Junior Jacob Lap entered the game in the fourth inning and shut out the Polar Bears as he struck out in 2.2 innings of work, not allowing a run or a walk. Lapp received the win in the match as he extended his record on the year to 4–2.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Jumbos exploded for four runs. Graduated student Connor Flavin hit a lead-off infield single to start the inning, then Flavin stole second base and was moved to third by senior Patrick Salomon who dropped a bunt and successfully advanced to first base. Whitfield, the next batter, would extend Jumbo's lead to 3 runs when he hit a 3-run homer to left. The Jumbos would add another run in the inning when McCullough hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field that scored for juniors Ben Leonard to give the Jumbos a 6-2 lead.

The Jumbos would add their final run in the top of the seventh and Lapp finished the job in the bottom of the seventh to give them a 7-2 victory.

The Jumbos collected 11 basehits in the game, recorded three extra-base hits and stole two bases. Solomon and Pena finished the match 2-3, both recording a double play.

Game 2: Jumbos 9 Polar Bears 2:

In the second game of the day, the Jumbos gave the ball to Senior Ace Silas Reed . Reed pitched six innings, striking out six batters and walking one. The Jumbos bats were alive throughout the match, scoring 18 hits. In the top of the third inning, they scored four runs to take a 4-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by a McCullough two-run single that scored Leonard and senior Ozzie Fleischer .

The Jumbos would add two more runs in the fourth when Whitfield led off the inning with a leadoff triple to center, only for Fleischer to bring him home on a hard hit single up the middle to give the Jumbos a 5-0 lead. The Jumbos got their second run of the inning when McCullough would bring Fleischer home on an RBI single to left center.

The Polar Bears added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring their deficit to four. In the top of the seventh inning, the Jumbos added two more runs thanks to a McKiernan RBI single to left that scored the senior Henry Fleckner and a Solomon RBI single to bring home McKiernan and push the Jumbos' lead to 8-2.

Graduated student Gavin Brown would relieve Reed in the bottom of the seventh. Brown struck out three in three innings of work and did not allow a run. The Jumbos would score their last run of the game in the top of the eighth inning on a solo shot by Fleckner.

Fleckner went 4-5 in the match and McCullough went 3-5. The Jumbos stole three bases in the game, including McKiernan who stole two. Reed got the win for the Jumbos as he extended his record to 2-1 on the year.

The next match for the Jumbos will be against Wheaton College at home on the Sol Gittleman Park field on Monday, April 1. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 PM. The Jumbos and Polar Bears will make up for the game that was rained out yesterday, April 14.

