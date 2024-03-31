Cricket Captain – Newspaper – DAWN.COM





Some things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a newly elected board, it seems likely that it will keep alive the tradition of reversing or changing decisions made by its predecessors and causing confusion. Less than five months after he was forced to resign, Babar Azam is likely to return as cricket captain. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has already met the Pakistani star player and a formal announcement is expected. Apparently the only details that need to be ironed out relate to whether he will take over all formats of the game or just the Twenty20 side for the time being. The T20 World Cup is just around the corner and the tournament will take place in the US and West Indies in June. In the run-up, Pakistan will only play matches in the shortest format of cricket. As Pakistan prepares for the World Cup, having finished as semi-finalists and runners-up respectively in the last two editions under Babar's captaincy, the sooner things are decided the better. At the same time, while the PCB has approached Babar, it is clear that the incumbent skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the loop, with Mr Naqvi adding to the confusion by telling reporters that no decision has been made yet on the captaincy. If Babar is indeed reinstated to his old posts, he will regain absolute power and demigod status in Pakistani cricket. However, the move would also underline the ephemeral memory of those involved in the game; this is the same Babar they accused of favoritism and playing his friends in the team; the same man they thought was unsuitable for captaincy. This time, however, Babar won't be in control. A renewed selection committee without a chairman but seven members will finalize the selection of Pakistan. Mr Naqvi has already stated that the selection committee, which will also include the coach and captain, will be solely responsible for the team's results. Babar will have to deal with the inclusion of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, two players he did not see eye to eye with during his previous stint as skipper. In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, both Imad and Amir have proven that they remain top performers. For this World Cup campaign, Pakistan would be best served by taking those who consistently perform on the field. Published in Dawn, March 31, 2024

