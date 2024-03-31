Takeaways from Ohio State football practices: How Devin Brown and Jeremiah Smith stole the show

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State held its eighth spring football practice Saturday and it was open to the media, students and a host of prospects. Here are a few key points, including highlights, some impressive throws and more.

As much as I want to talk about freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, I can't get into these practice tips without talking about the quarterbacks.

First, just mid-spring, it's impossible to say one quarterback will take over the starting reps from the others. Ohio State rotated its quarterbacks for reps with each team. At times, Devin Brown took over the starter reps. Then it was Kansas State transfer Will Howard and even Lincoln Kienholz. That's purposeful, Ryan Day said.

We'll look at how we want to distribute the reps after this practice, as we head into the final two weeks, which are likely the most important of spring training, Day said. So far we've just rolled them because you want to give everyone a chance to play with the ones, twos and threes and see what it looks like. When someone gets repetitive with the ones, twos, and threes, sometimes it can get a little contaminated by what's going on around them.

So to get it out of the way, I'm not sure there's a real starter out there right now.

I have to say, though, that Brown was fantastic on Saturday. He was the best quarterback on a day when several quarterbacks made sensational throws.

Brown had the best throw, an over-the-shoulder ball to Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka made the catch one-and-one against safety Caleb Downs, and it couldn't have been a better throw from Brown. He had a few throws like that on Saturday.

He had one for Smith that was perfectly placed between Downs and corner Denzel Burke, and Smith came down with the catch on the highlight reel. Overall, I thought Brown was the most consistent of the bunch on Saturday.

When spring started, I didn't believe Brown could win the fight against Howard. I think this fight is much closer than some people want to admit. Brown is in full swing.

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll win. Howard had a nice touchdown throw to Quinshon Judkins on a wheel route. He looks more comfortable in attack than in the brief spells we saw him in the first week, which is to be expected from such a veteran transfer.

He had some really good throws, he missed some throws too, but I think things are slowing down for him, Day said. He does well in the pocket and has balance there. You can't see the pocket or see the rush, but you can feel it and I think he does too. As his eyes get good and his feet go up with it, you start to see some of those plays being made and a handle being given for the attack. I think I've only made progress here for a few weeks, but I'd like to see him take the next step in the next two weeks.

Kienholz had some impressive throws, including a one-on-one pass deep to Smith and perhaps the second most impressive throw, a perfectly thrown ball to Jelani Thurman. He placed it right on his helmet and Thurman was able to make the grab behind the linebacker and in front of two safeties. That was an NFL surrender.

Freshman Julian Sayin also had his moments. I think the idea that Sayin is the future is not strange. He's talented. His steps have a lot of zip and he is not afraid to make a throw.

The only quarterback who didn't really stand out was Air Noland, but that's because he didn't do many team reps. He got a few in 7v7, but that was it.

He'll get some work in here, but keep him involved, Day said.

There's a lot of time in the spring and Ohio State still has an open practice the day before the spring scrimmage, so just see how things develop in the coming weeks.

It's way too early to say anyone has the lead in the fight, but Brown was really good on Saturday.



Jeremiah Smith was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024.

Jeremiah Smith becomes a star

I wasn't sure the hype surrounding Smith, the top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, could get any higher. Once he removed his black stripe, the first person to do it this offseason, I thought things were going to get out of hand.

Personally, I thought: how can this man make this happen? After training on Saturday I'm not sure if it's high enough.

Smith made some plays Saturday that no freshman should ever have to make.

His first was a one-on-one catch against Jermaine Mathews Jr. The second-year corner went all over Smith, pulling him and doing everything he could to keep him from getting the ball. It looked like pass interference, but no flag was thrown. Smith didn't care. He jumped and made the catch, from Kienholz, through the contact. It was the first Whoa, this boy is different, moment of the day. It wouldn't be the last.

Next up was Brown's throw, and as good as his catch was, the move he made to get close to the ball was even more impressive.

True freshman and No. 1 recruit in 2024 Jeremiah Smith, women and men It will be fun to watch over the next 3-4 years

You can't see it in the video, but he slowed down so he wouldn't run over the ball. He came back and made an unreal play against Burke and Downs, Ohio State's best defensive backs.

Jeremiah really intervened and got his black stripe off very quickly, Day said. He has a great approach. I'll be careful what I say, but he was a pleasure to watch and was all excited about his future.

I'm not sure what Smith could do to reduce the hype around him. He's better than even these videos and clips on Twitter show. I often think it's irresponsible to feed into the hype surrounding freshmen before they've ever played a game. But not in this case. He's so good.

The defense won the day and caused problems for the offensive line

The offensive line didn't have a terrible day, but it wasn't a great day either.

Ohio State went through a stretch where the offense was backed to the goal line and the defense had three straight safeties. Then, on the first play, after the ball moved to the 40-yard line, the offense gave up a sack.

From a defensive point of view, the positive sign is that it wasn't just one player dominating up front. Kayden McDonald made an impressive play by single-handedly pushing two linemen back to the goal line. But the list in my notes app of defensive linemen's actions is long. Mitchell Melton had a few sacks; JT Tuimoloau made some nice plays and had a sack for the safety; Hero Kanu had a bag; Jason Moore made some plays, including a pass breakup in the pocket; CJ Hicks and Caleb Downs were in the backfield on blitzes and often ran gaps; and freshman Eddrick Houston flashed at times.

I was a bit skeptical about the depth up front, but the defensive line had a very good day on Saturday.

That was the first time we did our coming out period, a little too loose on the attack. “We still need to tighten that up a little bit, but you can see the speed in some of the interior guys,” Day said. We were looking for three guys at each position, because all those guys are going to play.

The question becomes: Was that a byproduct of a talented defensive line or an offensive line that still has a long way to go? It's probably a bit of both.

Offensive line rotations

The right side of the line still works well, but there were some changes from the first week we saw.

Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin, who lost his black stripe on Saturday, was the starter. From my point of view, he had no trouble with snaps.

The right side of the line remains a rotation, but it doesn't look like Josh Fryar is moving inside yet. I didn't see him take guard once. It was either Fryar or Tegra Tshabola at right tackle, while Luke Montgomery held down the right guard spot. Enokk Vimahi had a few reps at right guard and had plenty with the second-team group at right guard.

We're still trying to figure out who the top five are, Day said. We have made some movement, especially on the right side. I think that's what we need to find out. I think good progress has been made, but we need to figure out who those five are and then, going into preseason, get the chemistry down.

While it will be a long time before everything is finalized, it appears the right tackle battle will take place between Fryar and Tshabola.

