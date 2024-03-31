Hugo Calderano becomes a two-time world champion and advances to the WTT Champions final in Incheon





Hugo Calderano (BRA) defeated current two-time world singles champion (2021 and 2023), silver medalist at Tokyo 2020 and number two in the rankings, Zhendong Fan (CHN), for semi finals Doing WTT Champions Incheon 2024 this Saturday morning (March 30, Brasilia time), in Incheon, Republic of Korea. The victory was through 4 sets a 2with partial parts of 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 11-5. Towards the decision, the Brazilian table tennis player surpassed two top 5 in the world rankings. In addition to passing vice leader Zhendong Fan, he defeated the Frenchman in the quarterfinals Felix Lebrun, just 17 years old, fifth place. In the grand finale, Calderano will compete against number three in the rankings, Jingkun Liang (CHN), who defeated compatriot Long Ma in the other half. The Brazilian's second win over Zhendong in his career, the first being in 2018. “I remember the first time I won, here in the Republic of Korea and with the same score [4-2]. That is why this is a special place for me. I just made it into the top 10,” he noted. Calderano for the networks of the International Table Tennis Federation (WTT, the English acronym for World table tennis). The duel for the title of WTT Champions Incheon 2024 in between Hugo Calderano (BRA) e Jingkun Liang (CHN) happens here domingo (31 brown), s 6:00 am (Brazilian time). The competition is the first WTT Champion of the year and brings together the 32 best table tennis players in the world. The winner will earn 1,000 points in the sport's rankings, which will determine the distribution of places in the Paris 2024 singles tournament. See | Hugo Calderano seeks balance in preparation for Paris 2024

