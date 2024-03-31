Texan Baseball takes the Easter weekend series, but drops Game 3 in overtime





Next game: at Dallas Baptist 2-4-2024 | 6:30 PM April 02 (Tue) / 6:30 PM bee Dallas Baptist History NACOGDOCHES, Texas- Tarleton State finished the weekend 2-1 after a tough loss Saturday afternoon. Tarleton State (15-13, 5-7 WAC) fell short in overtime to Stephen F. Austin (4-25, 1-11 WAC) and saw a 6-5 final close out the series. Freshmen Braydon Risley got the start for the Texans and gave up four runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Jake Burcham (L, 1-3) finished the game with one run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Elian Balmaceda started on the mound for the Lumberjacks with zero runs on one hit, six walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Caleb Rutledge (W, 1-1) took the final 1.0 inning and gave up no runs on one hit, one walk and no strikeouts. Tarleton State collected five runs on 10 hits with doubles from Cris Enriquez And Cole Miears and a few stolen bases from Ike Shirey And Mason Hammonds . The Texans left sixteen runners behind during the afternoon. SFA scored six runs on nine hits with three home runs and a pair of stolen bases. In the first inning, the home team was on the board first with a single, followed by a groundout to advance the runner and a second single to score a solo run. In the bottom of the third inning, a homer from the opening inning accounted for the lone run for SFA, making it a 2-0 score. Another pair of runs came in for the 'Jacks in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run home run. In the bottom of the fifth, there was another home run for SFA, leaving the Texans behind by five runs. Tarleton State came alive in the top of the seventh with a pair of singles from Hammonds and Miears. Brandon Howell ran to load the bases and Trace Morrison was hit by a pitch and accounted for the first run. A two RBI single from Kooper Shook cleared the deficit and made it 5-3. Hammonds got the ball rolling in the eighth inning with a single that put in a runner for the visitors. With two outs recorded, Miears doubled to center field and advanced to third on the throw when Hammonds came in and made it a one-run ball game. Enriquez continued to deliver with an RBI double to make it 5-5. The next three innings were scoreless, but in the bottom of the eleventh, SFA's leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and the two-hole of the inning walked. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners. An intentional walk loaded the bases and a fielder's choice brought home the final run for the Lumberjacks, snapping their 24-game losing streak to 6-5 in extra innings. Texan Baseball returns to action for a midweek battle at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM

