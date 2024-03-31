Sports
ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before DC vs CSK
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will serve as the home venue for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. The pitch in Vizag is quite balanced and the venue has played host to a number of iconic matches, both in IPL and international football competition. level.
The venue opened in 2003 and has a seating capacity of 25,000. The ACA-VDCA Stadium will host its first match this IPL season, between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
BET NOW: Exclusive sign-up offers and bonuses when you bet on IPL action
The Capitals have struggled in the IPL so far and are keen to add some luck to their campaign as they find a new home in Vizag.
Here,we tell you everything you need to know about the IPL records at the iconic venue. That is also possible betting on the matches at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadiumin India.
How many IPL matches has the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium hosted?
Since the ACA-VDCA Stadium is not a permanent home for any particular franchise in the IPL, it has seen a limited number of IPL games.
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has hosted 13IPL matches so far.
The team that bats first wins 6times, while the chasing side has won 7time. None of the IPL matches ended in a draw or a nil result.
MORE: Full match schedule and latest results for IPL 2024
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Field Report
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is widely regarded as a spin bowlers' paradise. The batters also have an equal advantage, but the spinners see the ball spin more than normal here. Except early in the innings where there is some swing, it is difficult for the fast bowlers.
As for batters, they need some time to adjust to the field and conditions before they can hit freely.
How many IPL matches has DC won at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium?
DC won 2out of 5IPL matches they have played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. They have a win rate of 40% at the location.
What is the highest score of a team at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
The highest score during an innings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is 206-4posted by Mumbai Indians (MI) against Delhi Capitals in 2016.
Krunal Pandya was the headliner that evening, scoring a thrilling 86-run knock to guide his team past the Delhi Capitals.
What is the lowest score of a team at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
The lowest total recorded at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to date was a score of 92also posted by Mumbai Indians, in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.
The pace duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Ashish Nehra picked up three wickets each as Mumbai Indians failed to cross the 100-run mark.
What is the average score at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
The average score in the first innings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is 158.
What is the highest individual score at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
David Warner's91 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2015. The Australian opener scored 91 off 55 balls, hitting nine boundaries and four sixes.
What is the best bowling figure in ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
The now defunct RPSGs (Rising Pune Super Giant) spinner, Adam Zampaholds the record of best bowling figures at the venue. The legs registered a 6/19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016.
Zampa picked the wickets of Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to have the record to his name.
MORE:How to buy tickets for IPL 2024 matches
Which batsman has the most runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
Current captain of Punjab Kings, Shikar Dhawan holds the record of scoring the most runs on this ground. The experienced left-hander has 294 runs in nine inningswhile in his IPL career he played for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Which bowler has the most wickets at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?
Adam Zampais the leading wicket-taker in IPL in this stadium, with 10 wickets in three innings, including a 6/19 against SRH in IPL 2016.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/in/cricket/news/aca%25E2%2580%2593vdca-cricket-stadium-visakhapatnam-ipl-records-and-pitch-report-average-scores-highest-wicket-takers-and-runscorers-ahead-dc-vs-csk/9fdeb551c13feaf7be949977
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before DC vs CSK
- Hari Raya fashion collections rely on proven colors and silhouettes
- Google Ads Newsletter – Week 13
- A billion bombs and fighter jets were reportedly transferred from the US to Israel
- Tim Allen's co-stars rule out reunion on Home Improvement | Entertainment
- Texan Baseball takes the Easter weekend series, but drops Game 3 in overtime
- Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates | PM Modi to launch UP campaign from Meerut
- Kerinci Acting Regent Asraf Leads Ramadhan Safari, Prepares President Jokowi's Visit » New Direction for Jambi Country
- Danger! Fans impressed by the players' daily victory without doubles: a monster buzzer | Entertainment
- Men's Tennis Central: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 20 South Carolina
- The Trump camp criticizes Biden for declaring March 31, Easter Sunday, Transgender Day of Visibility.
- Hugo Calderano becomes a two-time world champion and advances to the WTT Champions final in Incheon