ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before DC vs CSK





The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will serve as the home venue for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. The pitch in Vizag is quite balanced and the venue has played host to a number of iconic matches, both in IPL and international football competition. level.

The venue opened in 2003 and has a seating capacity of 25,000. The ACA-VDCA Stadium will host its first match this IPL season, between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The Capitals have struggled in the IPL so far and are keen to add some luck to their campaign as they find a new home in Vizag.

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the IPL records at the iconic venue.

How many IPL matches has the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium hosted?

Since the ACA-VDCA Stadium is not a permanent home for any particular franchise in the IPL, it has seen a limited number of IPL games.

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has hosted 13IPL matches so far.

The team that bats first wins 6times, while the chasing side has won 7time. None of the IPL matches ended in a draw or a nil result.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Field Report

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is widely regarded as a spin bowlers' paradise. The batters also have an equal advantage, but the spinners see the ball spin more than normal here. Except early in the innings where there is some swing, it is difficult for the fast bowlers.

As for batters, they need some time to adjust to the field and conditions before they can hit freely.

How many IPL matches has DC won at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium?

DC won 2out of 5IPL matches they have played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. They have a win rate of 40% at the location.

What is the highest score of a team at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

The highest score during an innings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is 206-4posted by Mumbai Indians (MI) against Delhi Capitals in 2016.

Krunal Pandya was the headliner that evening, scoring a thrilling 86-run knock to guide his team past the Delhi Capitals.

What is the lowest score of a team at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

The lowest total recorded at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to date was a score of 92also posted by Mumbai Indians, in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.

The pace duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Ashish Nehra picked up three wickets each as Mumbai Indians failed to cross the 100-run mark.

What is the average score at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

The average score in the first innings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is 158.

What is the highest individual score at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

David Warner's91 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2015. The Australian opener scored 91 off 55 balls, hitting nine boundaries and four sixes.

What is the best bowling figure in ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

The now defunct RPSGs (Rising Pune Super Giant) spinner, Adam Zampaholds the record of best bowling figures at the venue. The legs registered a 6/19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016.

Zampa picked the wickets of Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to have the record to his name.

Which batsman has the most runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

Current captain of Punjab Kings, Shikar Dhawan holds the record of scoring the most runs on this ground. The experienced left-hander has 294 runs in nine inningswhile in his IPL career he played for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Which bowler has the most wickets at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in IPL?

Adam Zampais the leading wicket-taker in IPL in this stadium, with 10 wickets in three innings, including a 6/19 against SRH in IPL 2016.