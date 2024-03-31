Talan Renner, high school football player who allegedly beat Preston Lord to death at party, boasted he was 'too strong'

A high school football player who allegedly killed another teen during a Halloween party in Arizona bragged about the brutal assault and beamed, “I guess I'm just too strong,” police said.

Talan Renner, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Oct. 28 attack on 16-year-old Preston Lord, who died from his injuries two days after he was attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek, about 40 minutes east of Phoenix.

Renner, one of seven suspects charged in the deadly incident, boasted to a friend online that he had accidentally “killed” Lord during a fight at the party, insisting he was unaware of his own power. This is evident from a police report obtained by KTVK.

Seven suspects, including Talan Renner, 17, have been charged with murder and other charges in the Oct. 28 beating death of Preston Lord, 16, who died at a hospital two days later, police said. AZFamily

“I got into an argument, a big group fight and I accidentally killed a child,” Renner wrote in a Snapchat message, police said. “I think I'm just too strong.”

Renner also acknowledged the attack as he frantically fled the party with three other suspects, including 19-year-old Taylor Sherman, 17-year-old Jacob Meisner and 20-year-old Dominic Turner, police said.

“I may have hospitalized that kid,” Renner told Sherman as they left, according to police. “I hit him pretty hard.”

Police responded to a chaotic scene at the massive Halloween party, packed with an estimated 250 teenagers and as many as 30 cars parked outside.

“Someone will get hurt, someone will get killed,” a witness told police. “These kids are carrying guns.

Another caller saw some of the chaos unfold.

“We've got kids running with beer bottles,” the witness told police. 'They hit each other. We just saw two car crashes. I think they're two drunks.'

Friends and supporters of Lord held a rally outside the Gilbert Civic Center in Arizona on Thursday to call for accountability for the teenager's high-profile death. Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

As many as 15 suspects wearing balaclavas attacked Lord, a witness said. The teenager died in a hospital on October 30 from his serious injuries.

A dispute over a gold chain led to the fatal assault, according to investigators. Turner, also known as “D Money,” allegedly stole the necklace from a friend of Lord, police said.

Renner, who remains jailed on $1 million bond, punched the victim repeatedly before other partygoers joined the attack.

“Talan said he hit Preston in the face four times with a hammer and everyone surrounded him and started kicking him,” a friend of Renner's family told police.

Renner's attorneys, Christine Whalin and David Cantor, leave Durango Juvenile Court in Phoenix after his first court appearance on March 7. Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

An unidentified person then climbed on top of the injured teen and “danced” on him, authorities said.

“As the man lay on the ground, the group of children began to scoop up and 'hump' the person on the ground before they all ran away,” another witness told authorities.

A seventh suspect in Lord's death, Treston Biley, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. All accused attackers were given $1 million bail and have pleaded not guilty.

“This is the result of an extensive investigation and a critical step in obtaining justice for Preston,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice told reporters earlier this month. “To the Prestons family, we thank you for your patience and confidence in our efforts. We can't imagine what you've been through.”

Several witnesses at the party told police they saw Billey stomping on Lord's head while he was already on the ground, police said.

Renner's parents, Becky and Travis Renner, left Durango Juvenile Court on March 7 after their son's first appearance in the killing of 16-year-old Preston Lord. Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another suspect in the fatal assault, Talyn Vigil, 17, later confessed on Snapchat to attacking Lord, authorities said.

“I hit a child and this child hit his head,” Vigil wrote to a friend, according to a police report. “And then they kicked his head into the ground and then I got word that he died, so I don't know.”

William Owen Hines, 18, who has been charged with murder in the attack on the house party, allegedly involved himself in the fight.

“Really man, I was drunk, in the heat of the moment,” Hines told police, the report said. “I kicked him once and I kicked his leg… More like one, two or three kicks and then started backing away.”

Weeks after the attack, Renner, who was charged in early March, played football for his high school, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, on Nov. 17. He was named as one of the game's players, KPNX reported.