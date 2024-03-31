Sports
Talan Renner, high school football player who allegedly beat Preston Lord to death at party, boasted he was 'too strong'
A high school football player who allegedly killed another teen during a Halloween party in Arizona bragged about the brutal assault and beamed, “I guess I'm just too strong,” police said.
Talan Renner, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Oct. 28 attack on 16-year-old Preston Lord, who died from his injuries two days after he was attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek, about 40 minutes east of Phoenix.
Renner, one of seven suspects charged in the deadly incident, boasted to a friend online that he had accidentally “killed” Lord during a fight at the party, insisting he was unaware of his own power. This is evident from a police report obtained by KTVK.
“I got into an argument, a big group fight and I accidentally killed a child,” Renner wrote in a Snapchat message, police said. “I think I'm just too strong.”
Renner also acknowledged the attack as he frantically fled the party with three other suspects, including 19-year-old Taylor Sherman, 17-year-old Jacob Meisner and 20-year-old Dominic Turner, police said.
“I may have hospitalized that kid,” Renner told Sherman as they left, according to police. “I hit him pretty hard.”
Police responded to a chaotic scene at the massive Halloween party, packed with an estimated 250 teenagers and as many as 30 cars parked outside.
“Someone will get hurt, someone will get killed,” a witness told police. “These kids are carrying guns.
Another caller saw some of the chaos unfold.
“We've got kids running with beer bottles,” the witness told police. 'They hit each other. We just saw two car crashes. I think they're two drunks.'
As many as 15 suspects wearing balaclavas attacked Lord, a witness said. The teenager died in a hospital on October 30 from his serious injuries.
A dispute over a gold chain led to the fatal assault, according to investigators. Turner, also known as “D Money,” allegedly stole the necklace from a friend of Lord, police said.
Renner, who remains jailed on $1 million bond, punched the victim repeatedly before other partygoers joined the attack.
“Talan said he hit Preston in the face four times with a hammer and everyone surrounded him and started kicking him,” a friend of Renner's family told police.
An unidentified person then climbed on top of the injured teen and “danced” on him, authorities said.
“As the man lay on the ground, the group of children began to scoop up and 'hump' the person on the ground before they all ran away,” another witness told authorities.
A seventh suspect in Lord's death, Treston Biley, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. All accused attackers were given $1 million bail and have pleaded not guilty.
“This is the result of an extensive investigation and a critical step in obtaining justice for Preston,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice told reporters earlier this month. “To the Prestons family, we thank you for your patience and confidence in our efforts. We can't imagine what you've been through.”
Several witnesses at the party told police they saw Billey stomping on Lord's head while he was already on the ground, police said.
Another suspect in the fatal assault, Talyn Vigil, 17, later confessed on Snapchat to attacking Lord, authorities said.
“I hit a child and this child hit his head,” Vigil wrote to a friend, according to a police report. “And then they kicked his head into the ground and then I got word that he died, so I don't know.”
William Owen Hines, 18, who has been charged with murder in the attack on the house party, allegedly involved himself in the fight.
“Really man, I was drunk, in the heat of the moment,” Hines told police, the report said. “I kicked him once and I kicked his leg… More like one, two or three kicks and then started backing away.”
Weeks after the attack, Renner, who was charged in early March, played football for his high school, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, on Nov. 17. He was named as one of the game's players, KPNX reported.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/30/us-news/talan-renner-high-school-football-player-who-allegedly-beat-preston-lord-to-death-at-party-boasted-of-being-too-strong/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British government lawyers say Israel is breaking international law, Tories claim in leaked recording | Israel-Gaza War
- Another LAX mover delays, Dodger Stadium gondola faces lawsuit, and more
- Talan Renner, high school football player who allegedly beat Preston Lord to death at party, boasted he was 'too strong'
- Is Ross open at Easter?
- Turkish opposition in electoral battle to keep big cities | Election news
- Danger! Fans impressed by the players' daily victory without doubles: a monster buzzer | Entertainment News
- Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago.People thought it was Google's April Fool's joke
- Donald Trump releases video showing Joe Biden strapped to van, draws criticism
- Hollywood's New Fantasy: A Magical, Colorblind Past
- ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before DC vs CSK
- Hari Raya fashion collections rely on proven colors and silhouettes
- Google Ads Newsletter – Week 13