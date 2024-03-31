Women's tennis triumphs over Kennesaw State with 5-2 win





FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Gulf Coast University women's tennis team extended its home winning streak to three after defeating Kennesaw State University with a 5-2 win Saturday at the FGCU Tennis Complex. The Eagles (10-8) pushed their Atlantic Sun Conference record to 5-2 and now rank third in the league, while KSU (8-6) fell to 4-2 in conference action and fourth place. “The ladies fought hard today and showed a lot of fight” said the FGCU head women's tennis coach Courtney Vernon . “The seniors have led this team and they are doing a great job leading the way.” The Owls won the doubles point to get the morning started, but the Eagles slowly regained control of the match. Ida Ferding evened the score with a 6-3, 7-5 win on court No. 5 earlier Fanny Norin gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1. FGCU took the lead to 3-1 Amelia Couple rallied for three sets to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Green & Blue did not give KSU time to recover Isabella Colmenares came from dropping the first set 6-4 to win 6-4, 1-6 and win the match for the Eagles. Paloma Goldsmith won her first set 6-4, but fell 7-5, 6-4 to the Owls to close the gap to 4-2. Jordana bones rounded out the match, pushing through three sets after falling in the first, to win the final two sets by a score of 7-6 (4), 6-1. FGCU now heads on the road to take on Eastern Kentucky University (9-14, 2-4 ASUN) next Sunday at 10 a.m. in Richmond, Kentucky . Read the full article

