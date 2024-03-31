Sports
MSU, UM hockey will play for the 348th time, but the first time in the NCAA Tournament
No two college hockey teams in the country have met more times than Michigan and Michigan State. And no match between the rivals will be bigger than the 348th meeting.
The Wolverines and Spartans meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament and will face each other in the West Regional final in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Sunday at 6:30 PM (ESPNU). The winner will advance to the Frozen Four in April.
It will be the sixth game between the teams this season, with Michigan State winning the last four, including a 5-4 overtime thriller, in last Saturday's Big Ten championship game in East Lansing.
“Michigan State is always a good opponent for us. They've come out on top the last four times,” Michigan freshman Garrett Schifsky said. “So it's good, we have a little chip on our shoulders. Something to prove.”
Both Michigan State (25-9-3), the top seed in the region, and Michigan (22-14-3) proved a lot for themselves and the college hockey world in Friday's NCAA Tournament openers. Both sparked comebacks.
In Friday's late game, Michigan edged North Dakota 5-4
Earlier, MSU defeated Western Michigan 5-4 in overtime on a goal by senior forward Jeremy Davidson, a Kalamazoo native who grew up attending WMU hockey games. WMU was the first school to recruit him. The excitement over Davidson's goal was tempered by the quick turnaround and the Spartans wanted more.
“That's our challenge,” MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said. “You are clearly proud of our boys. That was a very special match for us.
“Our goal was to come here and win two hockey games.”
Michigan will look for its third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four on Sunday, while Michigan State, in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012, will look for its first Frozen Four appearance since 2007, when the Spartans won the last of won their matches. three national championships.
Michigan State has fallen on hard times in recent years, with Nightingale hastily righting the ship.
This is only his second season and led MSU to its first Big Ten championship.
“Looking back three years, I never thought we would still be here,” Davidson said. 'The night has come and the program has certainly been reversed. We're in the NCAA Tournament.
“He just came in and changed the culture.”
In the stunning rally against WMU, sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart scored the tying goal with 55 seconds left, with freshman goalkeeper Trey Augustine on the bench. The Spartans trailed 4-2 after two periods when Western Michigan scored three times in a span of three minutes and 20 seconds in the second period.
Michigan also trailed North Dakota 2-1 entering the third period. Michigan came out in the third period and scored three quick goals to advance.
It's also the second season for Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato, who took over a program that was in better shape than Michigan State personnel-wise but also took over amid some turmoil at the top when Mel Pearson was let go. Naurato took Michigan to the Frozen Four in his first season, and his 60 minutes into another journey. The only thing standing in his way is Michigan's main rival, on the biggest stage, in their biggest showdown yet, in a series that stretches all the way back to the early 20th century.
“I think it's exciting. I think it's great for the Big Ten,” Naurato said. “They are obviously a very good team. They have proven that. We are happy to play against them again.”
The status of Michigan sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey remains unclear. He was injured in the first period of Friday night's game and did not return.
@tonypaul1984
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/more-colleges/2024/03/30/msu-um-hockey-set-to-play-for-348th-time-but-first-time-in-ncaa-tournament/73158599007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bring peace and kindness to us all
- The week at the theater: Opening night; MJ the musical review | Theater
- MSU, UM hockey will play for the 348th time, but the first time in the NCAA Tournament
- Two fashion shows planned for Merrie Monarch Week
- Google is promoting the Pixel 8 series on its website.Current sale ends April 6th
- Fans lay flowers at Louis Gossett Jr.'s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- International students' weekend experience in the Kalahari – The Peddie News
- Ferreira and Escobar score late as Dynamo beat Earthquakes 2-1
- Esper 'definitely not voting for Trump,' leaves door open for Biden
- AI companies are courting Hollywood. Do they come in peace? | Business
- Women's tennis triumphs over Kennesaw State with 5-2 win
- K-pop fashion on full display in Hallyu! The Korean Wave Show at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston