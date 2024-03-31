MSU, UM hockey will play for the 348th time, but the first time in the NCAA Tournament

No two college hockey teams in the country have met more times than Michigan and Michigan State. And no match between the rivals will be bigger than the 348th meeting.

The Wolverines and Spartans meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament and will face each other in the West Regional final in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Sunday at 6:30 PM (ESPNU). The winner will advance to the Frozen Four in April.

It will be the sixth game between the teams this season, with Michigan State winning the last four, including a 5-4 overtime thriller, in last Saturday's Big Ten championship game in East Lansing.

“Michigan State is always a good opponent for us. They've come out on top the last four times,” Michigan freshman Garrett Schifsky said. “So it's good, we have a little chip on our shoulders. Something to prove.”

Both Michigan State (25-9-3), the top seed in the region, and Michigan (22-14-3) proved a lot for themselves and the college hockey world in Friday's NCAA Tournament openers. Both sparked comebacks.

In Friday's late game, Michigan edged North Dakota 5-4

Earlier, MSU defeated Western Michigan 5-4 in overtime on a goal by senior forward Jeremy Davidson, a Kalamazoo native who grew up attending WMU hockey games. WMU was the first school to recruit him. The excitement over Davidson's goal was tempered by the quick turnaround and the Spartans wanted more.

“That's our challenge,” MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said. “You are clearly proud of our boys. That was a very special match for us.

“Our goal was to come here and win two hockey games.”

Michigan will look for its third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four on Sunday, while Michigan State, in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012, will look for its first Frozen Four appearance since 2007, when the Spartans won the last of won their matches. three national championships.

Michigan State has fallen on hard times in recent years, with Nightingale hastily righting the ship.

This is only his second season and led MSU to its first Big Ten championship.

“Looking back three years, I never thought we would still be here,” Davidson said. 'The night has come and the program has certainly been reversed. We're in the NCAA Tournament.

“He just came in and changed the culture.”

In the stunning rally against WMU, sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart scored the tying goal with 55 seconds left, with freshman goalkeeper Trey Augustine on the bench. The Spartans trailed 4-2 after two periods when Western Michigan scored three times in a span of three minutes and 20 seconds in the second period.

Michigan also trailed North Dakota 2-1 entering the third period. Michigan came out in the third period and scored three quick goals to advance.

It's also the second season for Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato, who took over a program that was in better shape than Michigan State personnel-wise but also took over amid some turmoil at the top when Mel Pearson was let go. Naurato took Michigan to the Frozen Four in his first season, and his 60 minutes into another journey. The only thing standing in his way is Michigan's main rival, on the biggest stage, in their biggest showdown yet, in a series that stretches all the way back to the early 20th century.

“I think it's exciting. I think it's great for the Big Ten,” Naurato said. “They are obviously a very good team. They have proven that. We are happy to play against them again.”

The status of Michigan sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey remains unclear. He was injured in the first period of Friday night's game and did not return.

