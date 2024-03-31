Rams shoot 2-over in round two of Cutter Creek





SNOWHILL, NC Rhode Island shaved 18 strokes off the opening round scored on the second day of the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate, moving the Rams up two spots in the team standings heading into the final day. The Rams shot a two-over par 290 on Saturday, a solid improvement from Friday's round in which the team shot 20-over par. Freshman Tony Liu was one of the biggest individual movers of the day. He fired four birdies, including back-to-back holes at 11 and 12, to finish the round three under par. It helped him climb 24 spots in the leaderboard to a tie for 14th in the 100-player field. Graduated student Bryson Richards shot an all-time par 72 to remain tied for 22nd overall, the same spot he found himself after Friday's action. Richards had six birdies, four on the front nine, but two double-bogeys and one bogey on the back hurt his finish. Freshman Josiah Tong (plus-3, tied for 79th) and senior Geronimo Narizzano (plus-3, tied for 88th) were the other three scorers for Rhode Island Saturday. Freshman Seb Carlsson (plus-5, tied for 85th) had a solid fifth score for the Rams. Co-host East Carolina (560) maintained its four-stroke lead over the field, with fellow co-host school Elon (564) in second place. There's a nine-stroke drop to third-place Old Dominion (575), with Campbell (576) and Charleston Southern (578) rounding out the top five. The teams will play a final round on Sunday. Head CoachGregg BurkeSaid… “We were better today, but not where we wanted to be. We got good rounds from Tony and Bryson, but we just need more from the others. We played easy courses in easy conditions the first few tournaments, so we knew this would be good.” But we didn't respond. “Seb was a pleasant surprise, but we need better scores. With three tournaments to go, every round from now on is its own qualifying match.” Team ranking (day two) 1. Eastern Carolina 284-276-560

2. Elon 291-273-564

3. Old Dominion 296-279-575

4.Campbell 288-288-576

5. Charleston South 293-285-578

6. Harvard number 291-288-579

7. Winthrop 299-284-583

8. Sandhills CC 296-288-584

9. Davidson 296-290-586

t10. Presbyterian 299-295-594

T10. Robert Morris 292-302-594

12. Radford300-296-596

13. Rhode Island 308-290-598

14. Delaware 306-293-599

13. Gardner Webb 304-296-600

