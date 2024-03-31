Mobile hotspot | Mobile WiFi |Cricket Wireless





What is a mobile hotspot? With Mobile Hotspot you can take the cricket network anywhere, anytime where we have coverage in all 50 US states. Add the Mobile Hotspot feature to eligible plans and your mobile phone becomes a Wi-Fi Hotspot between multiple devices at the same time! Use of mobile hotspots Connect your laptop or tablet to the internet while traveling and on the go. Access the Internet from your home when Wi-Fi is not available. Share your hotspot with family and friends – connect six (6) devices simultaneously using Wi-Fi or a USB cable. What are the requirements for a mobile hotspot? Is my subscription eligible for Mobile Hotspot? Eligible mobile hotspot plans: Cricket Core Subscription ($55/month unlimited subscription)

Eligible Plan with Warranty Retention (listed immediately below), plus the Mobile Hotspot function added to your rate plan: $50/5GB $50/8GB $60/12GB $60 Advanced

the Mobile Hotspot function added to your rate plan: Cricket More plan ($60/month unlimited plan), which includes an allotment of mobile hotspot data and is eligible to add mobile hotspot data if needed. Is my phone eligible for Mobile Hotspot? For the Mobile Hotspot feature to work, you must have a compatible phone. Check out Cricket's Hotspot-enabled smartphones. How do I add Mobile Hotspot? Just follow the quick and easy steps below to add Mobile Hotspot to your current $55 Cricket Core or $60 Cricket More pricing plan. You can add it online or through the myCricket app on your phone. Not on the Cricket Core plan ($55/month unlimited)? You can upgrade your tariff plan via the myCricket App. Need a mobile hotspot every month? Upgrade your plan to the Cricket More plan ($60/month unlimited) and receive 15 GB mobile hotspot every month! Step online Already a mobile hotspot user, but need to add more? You can now add a mobile hotspot online without having to log in Once you click on the link above, enter your phone number and follow the instructions. You can add a one-time or monthly recurring Mobile Hotspot feature to your account if you have a qualifying rate plan. Eligible pricing plans include the $55 Cricket Core, $60 Cricket More, or select grandfathered plans. myCricket app Open the myCricket app and log in. Tap Manage Your Lines, then select a line. Select Edit functions. Under Manage Features, tap $10/month Mobile Hotspot; choose $10/month mobile hotspot add-on. If you only want this feature for the current billing cycle, select One-time. Otherwise, select Monthly. Tap Next: View Changes to review your changes, then select Checkout. Schedule your job change for today or the start of your next billing cycle. Tap Continue. If your change is scheduled for today, enter your credit card information and agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Submit payment. If you scheduled your change to take effect at the start of your next billing cycle, tap Submit Changes. What is tethering? Data calling involves connecting devices to your smartphone to share internet access to tie. Cricket's Mobile Hotspot feature allows you to use tethering to connect six (6) devices simultaneously via Wi-Fi or a USB cable. How does tethering affect high-speed data? When devices with the Mobile Hotspot feature are paired with your phone, they use your Mobile Hotspot data allocation. The more devices you connect, the more data is used. After your mobile hotspot data allocation is used, tethering speeds will be reduced to 128 Kbps for the remainder of the billing cycle or until you purchase additional mobile hotspot data. Full Terms and Conditions for Mobile Hotspots Frequently asked questions about mobile hotspots

