Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals' John Carlson celebrate the milestone of 1,000 NHL games





WASHINGTON (AP) Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson has reached the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton lent her voice to be part of the celebration. Carlton has made a remix her hit A Thousand Miles with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and production company Fresh Tape Media. Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson became the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular season games. During his first 999, the 34-year-old has played the 41st minutes of any player in the league since ice time was officially tracked in 1997-98, with a total of just under 24,000 minutes plus an additional 3,005 in the play-offs. He's not just a point producer who only plays at the top of the power play and can play that for 20 years, coach Spencer Carbery said. He plays that, plus he plays penalty kill, plus he plays 5-on-5 when you have to defend a lead and when you have to score a goal. Because of that ability and that unique character, there are very few who make minutes in all those situations as he has done throughout his career. Carlson, who is originally from Natick, Massachusetts but spent much of his youth in New Jersey, has logged more than 26,000 regular-season shifts, all with Washington, since being drafted in the first round in 2008 and making his debut in 2009. Try not to think about it that way, Carlson said Saturday morning when he was told that statistic. The remix of Carlton's song was released after the player with a similar-sounding last name spoke to reporters after the team's morning skate. Carlson is the 80th player to dress in 1,000 games with one team. His milestone comes a few weeks later teammate TJ Oshie hit 1,000and going through that helped Carlson prepare for what to expect not only Saturday night but next weekend (April 7 vs. Ottawa), when the Capitals will hold a ceremony to honor him. There's so much going on right now, in the now, in this league and where we are right now, and you're constantly worried about what's at stake, Carlson said. I'm just trying not to be a distraction to what we have on our plate right now and where we are. The capitals are trying to return to the playoffs after missing last year for the first time in Carlson's professional career. He played a huge role in their 2018 Stanley Cup run, appearing in all 24 games and recording 20 points while averaging nearly 26 minutes per night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

