Baseball is defeated in Series Ending Doubleheader against MSU Mankato





Next game: Wayne State College 5/4/2024 | 1:30 p.m April 05 (Fri) / 1:30 PM Wayne State College History The University of Minnesota Duluth baseball team battled through another doubleheader this afternoon against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponent MSU Mankato, falling in both games to the Mavericks from Robertson Woods Field in Fayette, IA. Game One: UMD (2) – MSU (6) An early solo shot by the Mavericks would put them ahead by one early in the first inning, and would be the only run they would get through a two-inning defensive gap. After MSU scored three runs in the third inning off consecutive hits in the game and a two-run home run and another run in the fifth, the Bulldogs would get their chance to respond in the bottom of the fifth with two walks and two singles. to collect their first run of the game. A sacrifice fly would send the Bulldogs into the seventh inning trailing 6-2, but UMD would fight back with a duo of singles and a sacrifice grounder to score one with two outs. However, that would be all the Bulldogs could muster as they flied out to center field to end the game with one loss. Game Two: UMD (6) – MSU (18) UMD would have a chance to match its first bit of offensive production in game two with one Troy Lynch single drove in two runs and took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning. A leadoff double in the second inning for MSU would lead to four more hits and five total runs for the Mavericks, but UMD would not let it go unanswered as they would collect one run on a back-to-back double and single to cutting the lead to just two after two innings. The bats would come to a standstill for the Bulldogs as MSU would earn six more runs over the next four and a half innings. Entering the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 11-3, the Bulldogs found an offensive surge and scored two runs on a bases-clearing single from Jack Puder and another run on an RBI single, collecting a total of three for the entire inning. MSU would put up seven runs in the eighth inning to close out the final game of the series. Looking forward Bulldog baseball is scheduled to make their home debut of the 2024 season next weekend, weather permitting, against the Wayne State College Wildcats. The first pitch of the four game series is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at 1:30 PM.

