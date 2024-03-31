Sports
Rishabh Pant grateful for life due to cricket losses during IPL comeback
The sports world is full of impressive comebacks. Naomi Osaka returned to the tennis court after 15 months away to protect her mental health and start a family. Rishabh Pants' journey back to a cricket field was a small miracle in itself and a great sight for the world game. Fifteen months after a horrific car accident in Uttarakhand saw his car roll over twice and catch fire, Pant took his Delhi Capitals to a field he thought he might never play again.
After two appearances in the IPL, his returns with the bat were modest, but contained enough biggest hits to remind everyone what they were missing. The Indian international has always been known for his flamboyant batting, which has simultaneously attracted praise and criticism from different quarters. His 28 against the Rajasthan Royals took 26 balls, a stop-start effort with a few dot balls and one crashing maximum. Part of the viewing screen felt the 26-year-old's anger when he was fired. The competitive juices were flowing again.
Pant underwent multiple surgeries to reconstruct three ligaments in his right knee after that horror crash. The wicketkeeper-batsman also suffered wrist and ankle fractures and the top layer of skin on his back was damaged. In the hospital there was even talk of leg amputation. These are 'just' the physical scars. The psychological ones are unthinkable.
His presence on the field is slowly settling in, and any level of impatience with results is too much to ask at this point. “He will be a completely different player: in that sense Rishabh will be much better than he was.” [before the accident]. He will now realize the importance of being alive, said former international and Mumbai Indian Sairaj Bahutule in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.
I'm not afraid to get out, Kevin Pietersen once said. Pant has shown a similar sense of desolation at the crease, which is why he admits enjoying England's Bazball during the Ashes last summer, the only bit of cricket he witnessed during his layoff. The return to the sport now has an even wiser and broader perspective.
How ironic that the consistent talk was his need to mature and choose better options on the field. Fatefully, an off-field event occurred that ushered in an unwelcome but completely eye-opening path of meaningful experiences. Gratitude for life has increased enormously. You start appreciating the little things in life, he told the Times of India before the start of the IPL. When my accident happened, I felt something spiritual saved me.
These were profound words for a player who already seemed liberated to the naked eye. Now that baggage of failure or success cannot have the same importance. His two cameos so far are the first baby steps back in the firing line. The pants' footwork behind the stumps didn't suffer much either and Ricky Ponting, the Capitals coach, is also behind him. It's a process. However, the IPL will come and go very quickly and the competition will then get hotter as eyes turn to the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.
One Indian batting legend is already convinced that Pant should be the first name on the team sheet. If Rishabh Pant is fit even on one leg, he should be in the team as he is a game changer in any format, Sunil Gavaskar said before the biggest cricket franchise launched its 17th season.
The game continues, but India may be a lesser team without the effervescent wicketkeeper. He is a player who sees the solutions instead of the problems. Despite the long break, he is still one of the top earners in the league, with an income of 16 Crore (just over $2 million).
The boy from Roorkee is satisfied. Yes, we did not achieve the desired results, but we will continue to improve every day and give 100 percent effort and effort. He loved being on the field, he tweeted after the loss to Punjab. Similarly, the defeat against Rajasthan was followed by an assessment that the lessons would be absorbed. Pant just learned a much bigger one, away from the green grass.
