UFL schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

Spring football is back and the USFL and XFL are hoping it's better than ever.

The two spring leagues that competed against each other last season have been merged into one entity with the intention of creating one premier spring league that can last for the long term.

The new league will be known as the United Football League (UFL) and will air on Fox and ESPN. The league is home to eight teams and will be split into USFL and XFL divisions in hopes of fueling the rivalry between the two former competitors.

While the UFL won't have the same star power as the NFL, there are still plenty of solid players in the league. Stars from previous springs like Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Mark Robinson are back for another season and will look to lead their teams to victory and perhaps get opportunities to return to the NFL.

Even if only a few players end up making the NFL rosters, football fans will still be happy to be able to watch live games while they wait between the Super Bowl and the preseason.

Below is a complete look at the UFL's Week 1 schedule, along with previews for each game.

UFL schedule Week 1: What games are on today?

Here's the full schedule for the first week of the UFL season, including how to watch every game live.

Saturday March 30

Match up Time (ET) TV/Livestream Tickets Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades 1 o'clock in the afternoon Fox, Fubo Buy now St.Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers 16.00 hours Fox, Fubo Buy now

Sunday March 31

Match up Time (ET) TV/Livestream Tickets DC Defenders in San Antonio Brahmas Afternoon ESPN, Fubo Buy now Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks 3 p.m ESPN, Fubo Buy now

Saturday UFL Games TV Channel, Live Streams

Stallions at Renegades

Kick-off: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream:Fubo

The UFL's inaugural campaign kicks off with a matchup between the reigning USFL and XFL champions, the Stallions and Renegades.

The Stallions have been the best team in spring football the past two seasons. They posted a combined 17-3 regular season record under Skip Holtz and won all four playoff games to earn two USFL titles. Holtz is back in action with a supporting cast that includes quarterback J'Mar Smith, running back CJ Marable and a host of other championship-winning players like Deon Cain, Jace Sternberger and Scooby Wright III.

The Renegades were not as successful as the Stallions, but managed to win the XFL Championship despite a 4-6 regular season record. Veteran coach Bob Stoops returns Luis Perez as his team's starting quarterback, while veteran edge rusher Vic Beasley will lead what should be a strong defense.

The Stallions have an extra year of continuity and experience over the Renegades, so they should be favored in this game even though it is played at the UFL hub in Arlington.

Battlehawks at Panthers

Kick-off: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream:Fubo

The Battlehawks failed to make the XFL playoffs last year despite a 7-3 record. The Panthers made the USFL postseason and were one overtime away from the USFL Championship with a 4–6 record. Such is life in spring football.

St. Louis will look to avenge last season's denial after the season and should have the opportunity to do so thanks to its excellent passing offense. AJ McCarron, the XFL's leading passer in 2023, returns to the Battlehawks after spending the NFL season with the Bengals. He will have a full complement of weapons at his disposal, including Hakeem Butler, Marcel Ateman and former Seattle Sea Dragons rival Jahcour Pearson.

Michigan has struggled on offense over the past two USFL seasons, but seemed to finally find a solid quarterback in EJ Perry. He will be asked to spark a Reggie Corbin-less offense and shore up a Frank Ginda and Breeland Speaks-led defense that should be one of the most potent in the league.

The Battlehawks think they have the advantage in this matchup, but maybe Mike Nolan can throw some wrinkles in Anthony Becht's way that will slow McCarron as he gets used to the speed of the UFL game again.

Sunday UFL games TV channel, live streams

Defenders at Brahmas

Kick-off: AfternoonET

AfternoonET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream:Fubo

The Defenders were the XFL's top team in 2023. They posted a 9-1 record and defeated the Sea Dragons in the postseason before falling to the Renegades in the XFL championship game. They will look to avenge that defeat and bounce back against the Brahmas, who went 3-7 under Hines Ward in 2023.

San Antonio now has Wade Phillips at the helm, and his defense should elevate the Brahmas this season. The offense is more of a question mark as Chase Garbers, who spent time with the Raiders in 2022 and '23 after going undrafted out of Cal, is expected to start at quarterback.

Garbers will have solid weapons in Cody Latimer and Jontre Kirklin, but it will be up to offensive coordinator AJ Smith in 2024 to get everything working.

The Defenders, meanwhile, return a loaded coaching staff of Reggie Barlow, offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in 2024. Top quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and top running back Abram Smith also return. They'll be a legitimate threat to win the UFL Championship, and they should handle the Brahmas in Week 1 barring a breakout from the Garbers.

Showboats at Roughnecks

Kick-off: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream:Fubo

The Showboats underwent major changes during the 2023-2024 UFL season. Former New Orleans Breakers coach John DeFilippo took over the team after the Breakers folded and many of his players joined the team for 2024.

Memphis also got quarterback Case Cookus, who was arguably the UFL's second-best at the position behind Alex McGough in 2023, to lead their team. The combination of Cookus and DeFilippo should give the Showboats one of the most explosive offenses in the league based on the success the Breakers enjoyed last season with McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

The Roughnecks consist largely of the staff and players who were part of the Houston Gamblers last season. The league simply decided to keep the Roughnecks branding. Curtis Johnson's roster features Chris Odom, who is arguably the league's best pass rusher and looks to once again field a defense that could carry him to a postseason berth.

The question for Houston is whether Reid Sinnett, Jarrett Guarantano or Nolan Henderson can provide them with a solid starter in 2024. Sinnett expects to get the first shot at the role after starting for the Brahmas last season, but it appears the Roughnecks will need their defense to carry them again.

As such, the Showboats have the advantage in this match, but they are not guaranteed a win. The Showboats-Gamblers games in the USFL last season were often close, so this matchup should be an exciting one to wrap up the first week of the UFL.