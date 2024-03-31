How to watch the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament today – March 30: Cornell v. Denver, Minnesota v. Boston | Channel, stream, example





The first two regional championship games of this year's NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament will take place on Saturday as four teams look for spots in the Frozen Four. Watch NCAA Hockey further FuboTV (7-day free trial) SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL #3 Cornell Big Red vs. #1 Denver Pioneers Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: MassMutual Arena (Springfield, MA)

Channel: ESPNU

Current: FuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, Garland, DirectTV stream Denver had all kinds of problems against UMass in the regional semifinals. Despite controlling the game early, the Pioneers really got the game from the Minutemen. The game ultimately went into double overtime, with Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tristan Broz's goal giving DU the 2-1 win. DU will be playing for a spot in the Frozen Four for the first time since winning it all two years ago. The Big Red fell behind early against Maine on Thursday, but they managed to convert a big penalty, and although they were out of touch all game, they used an excellent effort from Ken Dryden Award winner Ian Shane to score some big rescues. . Combined with two goals from Sullivan Mack, Cornell came away with a 3-1 win. The Big Red are one win away from advancing to the Frozen Four for the first time in 21 years. Watch NCAA Hockey further FuboTV (7-day free trial) SIOUX FALLS REGIONALLY #2 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. #1 Boston Terriers Time: 6:30 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, SD)

Channel: ESPNU

Current: FuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, Garland, DirectTV stream Boston University got off to a slow start against RIT in the opening round of the tournament, but thanks to Macklin Celebrini's two-point play, along with timely scoring from some of their depth players, the Terriers pulled away with a 6-3 win. Celebrini, the odds-on favorite to be selected first overall in the upcoming NHL Draft, scored his 32nd goal of the season, setting a record for the most goal in NCAA history by a player under the age of 18 . BU will try to advance to the Frozen Four for the 24th time in program history. Minnesota had quite a battle with upstart Omaha on Thursday. The reigning number two fell behind the Mavericks early, but came back to enter the third period tied at one. That's when captain Jaxon Nelson scored twice to help the Gophers earn the 3-2 victory. Minnesota now looks to advance to the Frozen Four for the third straight season. Follow the tournament here

