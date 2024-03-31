Flag bearer of the Beijing Olympics, Rathore, asked me to walk beside him during the opening ceremony. I can't describe how proud I felt: the flag bearer of the Paris Games, Sharath Kamal | More sports news





Achanta Sharath Kamal the elder statesman of Indian table tennis fulfills his dual role as emerging sports administrator and rejuvenated rower with equal self-confidence.

Pleasantly surprised to be chosen as India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in July, India's top-ranked table tennis player (world ranking 35) and 10-time national champion will grace his fifth – and final – Games.

At the age of 41, he talks about how things are going at this promising moment after the uncertain days of the pandemic, when he feared being forgotten.

Fragments:

A table tennis player leading an Indian Olympic contingent may be a first…

It came as a surprise to me too. There are many big stars, Neeraj Chopra would be the logical choice, but the athletics team will arrive in Paris later. The main contenders were hockey, probably PR Sreejesh, but Manpreet Singh had previously done it with Sindhu in Tokyo. What Ms. PT (Usha) told me was that several names came up in their internal discussions and then they recommended my name to the PMO. Maybe with my Khel Ratna This year, the Commonwealth Games medals, because this was my fifth Olympic Games, I was chosen.

What does the flag mean to you?

At opening ceremonies I would look at the standard bearers and think how proud they would feel. Boxer Nikhat Zareen and I were presented with the flag at the conclusion of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It was my first time and I felt very proud. But an opening ceremony is always bigger.

Opening of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the standard bearer, stands out. He had back pain that day and had a belt around his back and the flag resting on it. I was just sitting behind him and he turns around and says, 'Come here and stand next to me.' Maybe for support, I don't know, I don't even know if he knew me or not. I can't describe how happy I was.

Standing next to him, I saw the flag pressed into his hand and flying high as we walked into the stadium. I was only 25 at the time, my second Olympic Games. I'm 41 now, but that photo still sticks in my memory.

You are part of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association who heard the protesting wrestlers' plea. We all know how it ended. For example, how would you feel if Vinesh Phoghat also marched with you, knowing that justice may not have been done to them?

Actually, they went through a very difficult period. When you see that Bajrang Punia has lost the trials (for the qualifiers), it is the manner in which he has lost the trials that is disturbing. That's where I feel like, 'Oh, okay, he's been going through such a hard time for almost a year and a half.' Expecting him to come back and actually perform and do well is not right.

When I was doing the administrative part, I really couldn't scale my game. And that was only for three months. Imagine: these guys have been doing it for a year and are fighting their lives for it! It's really a very sad state of affairs. On the one hand you always hear the positive sides of Indian sport, but there is also this side. That's quite the low point for Indian sports, especially when the IOC (International Olympic Committee) looks at India.

Paris could be an important moment for you personally, and also for Indian table tennis. For the first time, India has qualified for the team competition where we can be contenders.

Qualifying as a team indicates depth and helps us position ourselves as an emerging sport in SAI ( Sports Authority of India ) and the sporting fraternity. And that is important because we are still not a priority sport because we have no medals in the Olympic Games.

Qualifying in teams gives us the chance to actually fight for that medal as it is only a draw of 16 teams. The same goes for mixed doubles. Both give you the best or shortest chance of getting the medal. In singles, on the other hand, the medal is seven rounds away.

Teams is also something I always enjoy playing in. After the Commonwealth Games in 2022, that became the main focus. I kept telling the boys that if you qualify as a team, the preparation becomes relatively easier as we now have almost six months to prepare for the Olympics.

Despite the achievements of the Indian rowers in recent years, it is staggering to think that the team is still without a coach. What has it been like, six years without a coach? Are you more used to doing things without a coach, almost as if you have your own rhythm?

Yes, it's been six years. I think it was postponed for so long because we were doing so well (laughs). As far as the natural rhythm is concerned, we have of course done a lot ourselves. Everyone has their individual coaches, who ensure that they can all perform well. But we still need someone to help us. A coach always adds to the team. Many responsibilities have been taken away.

I have been told that India will have a coach soon, by mid-April. The federation is in final talks with Massimo Constantini, last-minute contract, salary conditions, regular bureaucratic matters are being worked out. We are interested in Constantini, the Italian knows the Indian players.

The Olympics are almost a final frontier, what else would you like to say to your friends this time?

More than telling them, I will have to set a good example. Unlike Tokyo, where I prepared like crazy because of the sudden opportunity that came my way (due to a pandemic that forced a postponement by a year), where I went through the grind, this time, that one, purposeful plan will not work. I have to make sure I enjoy every moment on the pitch. And that's not possible if you go through the same thing day in and day out. At the end I'm bored too.

I don't have to be too hard on myself. I have to enjoy that moment. I need to understand that it's okay to eat ice cream every now and then. It's okay to take a day off from training and spend some time with the family. That gives me the mental sensation I need. At my age, even though recovery takes longer physically, I have learned that you can control many things with your body than with the mental aspect.

You will always have Paris, but after that

I'll take it easy. I think I'm done with the play part. I don't look at coaching as such, but more as a sports director of a state-of-the-art planning center, helping players improve their game. I am having initial discussions about this with the Tamil Nadu government.

