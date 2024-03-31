University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NC It will be a rematch of the ACC Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when 13th-ranked North Carolina women's lacrosse heads north to take on No. 4 Boston College in a key conference matchup. It will be a rematch of the ACC Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when 13th-ranked North Carolina women's lacrosse heads north to take on No. 4 Boston College in a key conference matchup. The first drawing is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET at Alumni Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on call. GAME INFO

Who: (13) North Carolina at (4) Boston College

Where: Chestnut Hill, Mass. Alumni Stadium

When: Saturday, March 30, 12:00 PM ET

Left: Live stream | Live stats Heels vs. Eagles

Saturday marks the 30th meeting between the Tar Heels and Eagles. Carolina leads the all-time series 22-7 and has won six of the last 10 meetings and four of the last five. The Tar Heels are 7-2 in games played in Chestnut Hill. In the Last Meeting

The two powerhouses last met on April 30, 2023, during the ACC Tournament championship game in Charlotte. Boston College came out on top, 11-9. Olivia Dirks And Alyssa Long both had two goals while Emily Nalls had four ground balls, three caused turnovers and two tied checks. Alecia Nicholas made seven saves. During the 2023 regular season, the Tar Heels posted a dominant 16-5 win over the Eagles in Chapel Hill. That victory marked the head coach Jenny Levy 's 400th career victory. Caroline Godine had a hat trick when eight other players scored. Nicholas ended with nine stops between the pipes. Last timeout

The Tar Heels suffered a 16-10 loss to third-ranked Northwestern, the defending champions, on Monday. Reilly Casey recorded her 100th career point and Godine had four points for the team after a goal and three assists. Tar heel hot streaks UNC has won 72 of its last 82 games and 80 of its last 91 games

The Tar Heels have scored double-digit goals 84 times in their last 91 games

Caitlyn Wurzburger has recorded at least one point in 68 of her 74 career appearances. She has earned at least one point in every match since April 21, 2022 (38 consecutive games).

Wurzburger scored at least one goal in 62 of her 74 career appearances

Ashley Humphrey has recorded at least one point in 46 of her 48 career appearances

Humphrey has recorded at least one assist in 44 of her 48 games. She scored at least one goal in 38 of her 48 matches

Nalls has started every game in her career (82 games) In the polls

North Carolina is ranked No. 13 in this week's ILWomen/IWLCA poll and No. 15 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine poll. The team has been in the top 15 all season. The Tar Heels were ranked No. 3 in three different preseason polls: USA Lacrosse, ILWomen/IWLCA and ACC Coaches Poll. UNC finished at No. 5 in the final 2023 IWLCA poll. In the rankings

Carolina ranks seventh nationally and second in the ACC with 8.82 assists/game. UNC also ranks sixth in the nation with a .923 clearing percentage and twelfth at 23.27 points/game. In both games, the team is third in the ACC. Humphrey, the NCAA record holder for assists in a single season with 88 from 2022 while at Stanford, ranks seventh nationally with 31 assists and 12th with 2.82 assists/game. Important milestones

There are a few major milestones on the horizon for the Tar Heels… Nalls (149) does one ground ball away from 150 in her career

one ground ball away from 150 in her career Humphrey (245) does five points away from 250 in her career

five points away from 250 in her career Nalls (92) does eight generated sales less than 100 in her career

eight generated sales less than 100 in her career Flynn Reed (191) yes nine draw controls away from 200 in her career

nine draw controls away from 200 in her career Wurzburger (237) does nine points out of fifth place on UNC's all-time career points list

nine points out of fifth place on UNC's all-time career points list Würzburger (109) does 11 assists away from third all-time in UNC history for career assists and 23 from second

11 assists away from third all-time in UNC history for career assists and 23 from second Humphrey (86) does 14 goals away from 100 in her career

14 goals away from 100 in her career Age (83) yes 17 points away from 100 in her career Shoes 4 Hope

North Carolina men's and women's lacrosse is partnering with UNC Children's Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer. Both teams hosted their first Shoes 4 Hope match last Saturday as part of Coaches vs. Cancer, a national initiative that empowers coaches, their teams and local communities to make a difference in the fight against cancer. Patients at UNC Children's Hospital painted Nike sneakers worn by Tar Heel coaches and staff during Saturday's doubleheader. Earlier this month, several UNC lacrosse players, coaches and staff members visited the hospital to paint shoes with the children. The shoes are being auctioned to support pediatric hematology-oncology at UNC Children's. The auction can be found here. Bidding starts at $150. All proceeds and donations benefit local children battling cancer. The auction officially closes on April 22. Stay up to date on UNC women's lacrosse by following the Tar Heels Tweet, Instagram And Facebook.

