Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan white-ball captain | Cricket news





PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday appointed Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball captain (ODIs and T20Is). “As per unanimous recommendation of PCBs selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as captain of Pakistan white ball cricket team (ODI and T20I),” PCB said in a statement. Babar Azam will replace Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen was named T20 captain after the World Cup in India last November when Zaka Ashraf was in charge of the PCB. Shaheen's appointment was made based on his ability to lead the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to back-to-back titles. Babar Azam appointed as white ball captain On the unanimous recommendation of the PCBs selection committee, chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain (ODI and T20I) of the Pakistan men's cricket team. pic.twitter.com/ad4KLJYRMK — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2024 But after being named captain, Shaheen lost the T20 series in New Zealand 1-4 and could not repeat his magic with Qalandars either as they finished bottom of the table in the recent PSL. The decision to drop Babar from all three formats after Pakistan's poor 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. Although an ODI captain was never officially appointed when Babar reluctantly resigned, Shan Masood is the current Test captain, having led the side in a three-match series in Australia. After starting their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins, Pakistan lost track midway through the competitive phase when they lost four matches in a row, including a first-ever defeat to Afghanistan in the 50-overs format. Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The latest edition of the big event kicks off on June 1 in the US and West Indies. Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/babar-azam-replaces-shaheen-shah-afridi-as-white-ball-captain-9242932/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos