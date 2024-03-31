UFL 2024 odds, line, schedule, start times: week 1 picks, predictions, best bets by proven professional football expert





Professional spring football is back and this year it will be a joint effort after the USFL and XFL merged into the UFL this past year. Matches for the new league begin Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, with the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades kicking off the season. The Stallions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 UFL odds, while the over/under is 41.5 in that matchup. St. Louis Battlehawks (-7) vs. Michigan Panthers kick off Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Sunday's UFL schedule kicks off with DC Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas (+6) at noon ET, followed by Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks (PK) at 3:00 PM ET. Before you commit to your own UFL picks or Week 1 predictions, you should check out what proven SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analyzing all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Everyone who followed saw huge returns. Now he has set his sights on the 2024 UFL Week 1 schedule and revealed his UFL picks and predictions. You can head over to SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Top UFL Week 1 Predictions One of Hunt's top UFL picks in Week 1: He's backing the DC Defenders (-6) to cover against the San Antonio Brahmas in the first game on Sunday. The Defenders fell short of the XFL title last year, but were the top team during the regular season with a 9-1 record. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 14 touchdowns and ran for three more, while running back Abram Smith racked up 700 yards on the ground. Both players are back to lead the 2024 UFL version of this roster, and Hunt has also been very impressed with a defense that made life difficult for opponents in the XFL last year. “This is a tall order for a young QB (Chase Garbers) who made his first professional start last season against one of the top XFL defenses. This secondary for the defenders can take the ball away and score.”Check out Hunt's other XFL picks here. How to Make Week 1 UFL Picks Hunt also backs a team he says has the better quarterback room heading into the season. He only shares his UFL picks on SportsLine. Who will win and cover in every game during the UFL Week 1 schedule, and which QB advantage team should you root for?Visit SportsLine now to see Hunt's UFL picks, all from the football expert who went 98-73, combined with his 2023 XFL, USFL and CFL picksAnd invent. Week 1 UFL schedule, odds

Saturday March 30 Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades (-3.5, 41.5), 1:00 PM ET

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers (+7, 42), 4:00 PM ET Sunday March 31 DC Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas (+6, 43), 12pm ET

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks (PK, 40.5), 3:00 PM ET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/ufl-2024-odds-line-schedule-start-times-week-1-picks-predictions-best-bets-by-proven-pro-football-expert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos