Sports
Danielle Collins wins the Miami Open on her last attempt, topping Elena Rybakina in straight sets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Danielle Collins had the perfect send-off in her final Miami Open, beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to capture the title in her home state before an adoring crowd that included Andre Agassi and Martina Navratilova .
The 30-year-old Collins announced at the Australian Open that this season would be her last because she suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition that affects the uterus.
On her fourth match point, Collins hit a backhand crosscourt winnerand then bent over for 10 seconds without moving.
That match took a lot out of me and Elena pushed me all over the field, Collins said. At the end I thought, Thank God. It all appealed to me.
Collins had tears in his eyes during the award ceremony on the field.
For the fans, I've played a lot of tennis, a few finals, and nothing that came close, Collins said. When I came out here in my home state in front of thousands of my closest friends who pushed me to overcome this hurdle, I became very emotional. It was an incredible environment. I've never experienced anything like this before.
Ranked No. 53 and unseeded, Collins was animated throughout the two-hour match against fourth-ranked Rybakina, raising her fist and staring up at the crowd with a large American flag in the third row. It was too much for the ragged Rybakina, who hit several backhands long.
It was the third career title and first since San Jose in 2021 for Collins, who became the lowest-ranked women's champion in Miami. She leaves with $1.1 million in prize money and rises to 22nd in the rankings.
Collins said her impending retirement has motivated her to win more titles. This was the biggest of her career and her first in a Masters 1000 event.
“I think this tournament is the most centered I have ever experienced,” she said. It sounds a bit yoga, hippie-dippy, but I think about that a lot.
Collins, who won NCAA singles titles at Virginia in 2014 and 2016, had never had Agassi attend any of her matches.
Andre was my (service) return idol, Collins said. I can't tell you how many images I've seen of Andre. Seeing him here almost brought me to tears. It was surreal.
Collins saved 10 of the 11 break points she faced. Rybakina, meanwhile, had played four previous three-set matches in the tournament and said it took its toll.
She plays very aggressively, Rybakina said. I think you have to be very reactive just on these first few shots of the point. Physically I wasn't at my best, so I couldn't push myself. Maybe I should have just taken a little more risk when I had these breaking points.
Rybakina saved two break points while trying to serve a tiebreak in the first set. Collins finally grabbed the set when the Kazakh player nervously stabbed a backhand deep on the third set point.
In the second set, Collins broke at 4-4 when Rybakina hit a swinging volley into the net and then hit another backhand long on break point.
While serving for the match, Collins jumped out to a 30-0 lead, fell behind 30-40 and finally sealed the lead on the fourth match point.
They wanted me to win so bad, I didn't want to let the crowd down, Collins said. Elena doesn't give up. I just had to hang there.
Her immediate plans were to enjoy Miami.
Now I get to celebrate, Collins said. I have had so many family members fly in. It would be a great weekend. And I'm going out for a night on the town. I haven't done that in a while if I can stay up and wear a non-tennis outfit.
OTHER COMPETITIONS
Sunday's men's final pits Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner against tournament surprise Grigor Dimitrov.
After his victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, Dimitrov jumps into the top 10 for the first time since 2018.
The Bulgarian also has a prominent fan in the stands: retired legend Serena Williams, who watched Friday's semi-finals. They became friends a while ago when Williams was on tour. A tournament official said Williams and her sister, Venus, called Dimitrov their little brother.
She is great, Dimitrov said late on Saturday after his three-set victory over Zverev. We'll stay in touch. We speak to each other almost every day. She said: I'll come and have a look. I thought: okay. It's always very humbling to have a supporter like that in your corner, and I think she came just before the game, we had a chat. It's friendship, man.
In the men's doubles final on Saturday, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7, 6-3 (6), with the title decided on a 10-point tiebreak.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/miami-open-tennis-danielle-collins-retiring-833161aba94be46e9d10a6b9909eb125
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Danielle Collins wins the Miami Open on her last attempt, topping Elena Rybakina in straight sets
- Thom Sweeney, English tailor for celebrities, opens its doors in Los Angeles
- Here's why Vanguard's largest growth fund continues to outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
- Set up AdServices | Privacy Sandbox | Google for developers
- A tsunami is not expected from the Aleutian Islands earthquake this morning
- Imran Khan and Lekha rent an apartment; know its cost per month
- At PM Modi's rally in Meerut, message against corruption and searches on Katchatheevu | Latest news India
- Bollywood stars Salman, Aamir and others step into iconic characters in sitcom Friends ReimaginedByAI
- Royal composer Debbie Wiseman took center stage at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert and said: My dress was worth 2,000, I couldn't turn up in a jumpsuit!
- Former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt of Massachusetts dies at 82
- 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Got Their Kids' Names Tattooed – Photos
- UFL 2024 odds, line, schedule, start times: week 1 picks, predictions, best bets by proven professional football expert