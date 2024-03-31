



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Sam Harris' power-play goal with 4.8 seconds left in the second period proved to be a game-winning marker for third-ranked Denver, which recorded its third Frozen Four appearance in the past five years, with a 2 -1 win over the No. 12 ranked Cornell men's hockey team in the Springfield Regional Final at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore forward Nick DeSantis scored the lone goal for Cornell, which ends the 2023-2024 season with an overall record of 22-7-6. Senior forward Gabriel Seger and junior forward Kyle Penney helped DeSantis score his eighth goal of the season. Junior goalkeeper Ian Shane stopped 16 shots in the setback. Along with Harris, Miko Matikka scored his 20th goal of the season for Denver (30-9-3) as Pioneers goalie Matt Davis stopped 24 of 25 shots in the win. DeSantis drew first blood with a goal six minutes into the first period, taking advantage of a loose puck on the edge of the goalmouth after a pair of missed Cornell shots. BIG RED STRIKE FIRST Nick DeSantis takes advantage of a loose puck in front of the Denver net to give @CornellMHockey a 1-0 lead over top-seeded Denver. : https://t.co/HBUHMKCD64 (ESPN2) | https://t.co/BEEIOX26Th (ESPN+)#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/t8zxJJym0s Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 30, 2024 While Cornell was in control, Denver was able to generate a breakaway after an offensive zone turnover. Jared Wright's shot attempt was stopped by Shane with his left pad to keep the Big Red's lead intact. Yes, Ian Shane is pretty good. : https://t.co/HBUHMKCD64 (ESPN2) | https://t.co/BEEIOX26Th (ESPN+)#YellCornell | @CornellMHockey pic.twitter.com/68NjZz5aax Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 30, 2024 Denver finally found the back of Cornell's net late in the first period when Matikka took advantage of McKade Webster, who lofted the puck toward the high slot, leading to the Helsinki, Finland native's freshman goal. On a late power play in the second period, Denver took the lead when a wrist shot from the center of the right faceoff circle was deflected by Sam Harris at the top of the goal box, trickled between Shane's legs and slowly crossed the goal line. Cornell had a plethora of scoring opportunities late in the third period but was unable to capitalize on them. Freshmen forward Jonathan Chestnut has a one-timer with less than four minutes to play that goes wide of the net and another one-timer from freshman forward Ryan Walsh was stopped by Davis' right pad in an extended save to keep the Pioneers ahead. After the game, junior forward Sullivan Mack who scored two goals in Cornell's 3-1 win over Maine on Thursday, and freshman defenseman Ben Robertson were named to the All-Tournament Team. TEAM FOR ALL TOURNAMENTS Most Outstanding Player: Matt Davis (Denver)

Goalkeeper: Matt Davis (Denver)

Defender: Boston Buckberger (Denver)

Defender: Ben Robertson (Cornell) Forward: Tristan Broz (Denver)

Forward: Sullivan Mack (Cornell) Forward: Miko Matikka (Denver) GAME NOTES Saturday marked the 14th all-time meeting between Cornell and Denver, as the Pioneers extended their series lead to 8-6, winning four of the last six (4-2-0) and five of the previous eight (5-3) . -0) against the Big Red. It was the sixth meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the two programs. Cornell's two-game win streak over Denver in the national tournament was snapped as the Pioneers recorded their first postseason victory over the Big Red since posting a 4-2 win on March 21, 1986, before claiming the overall goal streak with a 7 – 6 margin. Seger's assist on DeSantis' goal was his 30th of the season, the fifth time since 1990-91 that a Cornell player has had a 30-assist season, joining Doug Derraugh (36 in 1990-91), Ryan Hughes (34 in 1990). -91), Kyle Knopp (32 in 1998-1999) and Stephen Bâby (33 in 2002-2003). MOST ASSISTS BY CORNELL PLAYER IN SINGLE SEASON Since 1990-91

36, Doug Derraugh (1990-1991)

34, Ryan Hughes (1990-1991)

33, Stephen Baby (2002-03)

32, Kyle Knopp (1998-99)

30, Gabriel Seger (2023-24) With his assist, Seger (14-3044) joined Ryan Vesce (19-2645 in 2002-03) as the only two players among Mike Schafer '86 have at least 44 points. The Big Red duo are the only two players with at least 44 points in a season dating back to 1990-91, when Doug Derraugh (30-3666), Ryan Hughes (18-3452) and Trent Andison (22-2648) all delivered the presentation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2024/3/30/mens-ice-hockey-denver-recap.aspx

