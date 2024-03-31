Girlfriend of late football star Spencer Webb celebrates son Spider's first birthday





Kelly Kay is celebrating a special milestone in her son's life. The girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb's boyfriend celebrated their son Spider with a fun party on his first birthday, which falls on Easter weekend. Kay shared highlights of the festivities on her Instagram Story on Saturday. Kelly Kay offers a glimpse of the cookies served at her son Spider's first birthday party.

Fittingly, the little boy's party had a spider theme, complete with black and white decorations, iced sugar cookies detailed with spider and web motifs, and even a large mesh web display with printed snapshots from Spider's first year of life. Kelly Kay's son Spider enjoyed a spider-themed birthday party with black and white decorations.

An image posted by Kay showed the toddler and another young partygoer having fun in a ball pit. And judging by another photo she shared, the birthday boy needed a quick nap to recharge during his party. “In the middle of a nap,” his mother captioned a photo of herself lying next to Spider as he slept with a blanket and a pacifier. Kelly Kay shares highlights from her son Spider's first birthday party.

Kay also reshared a friend's post with a collage of photos of Spider and captioned it, “My little spidey man is already 1.” Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kelly Kay and her son Spider.

Just a week before Kay learned of her pregnancy news, Webb died in a rockslide at the age of 22. Kay was at the scene of the accident and told PEOPLE in April that her boyfriend “died in my arms.” During her pregnancy, Kay said she started calling her little one “baby Spider.” “I talked to his best friends about it and I didn't want to call him Spencer Jr. because I believe Spencer is Spencer and that's his name and I don't want to take that away from him,” she explained. “I think it would be too hard for me to call him Spencer. So I thought, let's call him Spider. That's a cool name. That was his father's nickname. It's a tribute to him.” Kelly Kay and Spencer Webb.

She also said she plans to keep Webb's memory alive as much as possible. “We have pictures all over the house. We have so much memorabilia. And as he gets older, he will always know who his father is.” “I'm hoping to send him to Oregon, and I know he's going to be D1. He's been going non-stop already,” Kay said with a laugh. 'We're both very athletic people. [I hope to] send him to football and follow in Spencer's footsteps as much as possible.” “Even though his son and I begin this new life with some trials and tribulations, we will make sure we can use Spencer's strength and guidance to make him proud.”

