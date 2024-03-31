Sports
The local tennis player does not leave her age aside
There are different numbers in the game of tennis, some of which are more important than others. One that is not as important is the age of the person holding the racket. If you love the sport, age shouldn't really matter.
An example of this is Encanto resident and tennis player Roz King.
The senior has a love affair with a sport loved by millions of people in the U.S. and around the world. According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), approximately 23.6 million people play tennis in the US.
King, who only picked up a tennis racket at the age of 45, became the best player in the world in her division. Even as a world champion, King believes her highest honor is her San Diego District Sportsmanship Award.
King, who has played on 11 USTA World Cup teams, has had the opportunity to travel the world through tennis. Those stops included Turkey, Croatia, New Zealand, Australia, Austria and Spain.
Through her work as treasurer of the Greater San Diego City Tennis Council, King has been a driving force in repairing more than 400 public tennis courts in San Diego County.
King, a retired nurse and health care administrator by profession, worked at Kaiser Medical Services for 31 years.
La Mesa Courier recently sat down with King to talk about her love for the sport.
LMC: How did you get into the sport of tennis in your mid-40s and what was the reason behind that?
King: I saw more senior players playing in a public park I visited. They were skilled and really enjoyed each other and the game, and I was looking for outdoor activities and the challenge.
LMC: What are some of the things you enjoy most about the sport?
King: I enjoy the competition, the journey to improve my skills, it is a social equalizer because the emphasis is on tennis skills. The travel for tournament competition and meeting fellow players and developing long lasting friendships all over the world over the years. At this age, 87, I especially appreciate the health benefits.
LMC: Are you watching the women's pro tour? If so, what are your thoughts on female professionals today, especially given the number of young women who seem to have burst onto the scene in recent years? Are there any female players you enjoy watching most?
King: I like to follow new players and watch their tactical development. I prefer to look at players with a lot of variety and not just strength. I've been a fan of Serena, Radwanska and now Coco and Alvarez. I also watch most of the majors on television and local tennis. I like to encourage local players to play tournaments…. join the game!
LMC: Whether it's a young girl or an older woman wanting to play tennis for the first time, what is the advice you would give them?
King: I suggest you find a tennis coach, take group lessons (find new friends to hit with), develop proper body mechanics (avoid injuries), remind new players that it's a journey and set small goals, hit regularly and stick to them; it's a game for life.
For Roz King, her love for the sport has made the second half of her life much more enjoyable.
