China's young table tennis standouts are ready to defend their country's legacy in the sport amid stiff competition

Considered the national sport of China, table tennis is a sport in which the Chinese national team has historically excelled at the Olympic Games.

China finished the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with four gold and three silver medals, losing only the mixed doubles gold to a Japanese pair.

Following the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea in February, 16 men's and 16 women's teams have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

As the Chinese men's and women's teams defended their titles at the Busan World Championships, they faced tough challenges from the host nation, Japan and other emerging countries.

The Japanese women's team pushed China against the wall in the final, while Wang Hao, head coach of the Chinese men's team, admitted that the team withstood unprecedented pressure in the semi-finals against the host, but noted that the difficulties encountered in this competition were a ​​were a plus for the Chinese team.

The increased competition has raised expectations for the Paris Games, where young Chinese paddlers will look to defend the honor of the national sport.

In this installment of the Road to Paris series, we would like to give you some insight into the four young top sharers who are the flag bearers of the Chinese team.

China's Ma Long (left) and Lin Gaoyuan (right) play against compatriots Wang Chuqin (second from left) and Fan Zhendong in the men's doubles final of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, on March 16, 2024. Photo: VCG

Petra Srling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told the Global Times during a recent interview that the Busan worlds are showing a remarkable increase in competitiveness within the sport, and that expectations are high. for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

“The World Team Championships in Busan showed a remarkable display of skill and sportsmanship. In both the men's and women's events, teams from four continents advanced to the round of 16, setting the stage for intense matches with unexpected setbacks and the emergence of new contenders. “, said the Swede.

“While China ultimately retained its titles, the journey was marked by enormous challenges. This dynamic landscape promises an exciting future for table tennis, with each event offering exciting encounters and opportunities for growth,” she noted.

Srling said ITTF has great expectations for table tennis at the Paris Games.

“The recent historic performances of the French men's and women's teams, both of whom won medals for the first time at the same event, reinforce our expectations. In particular, the men's team reached the final for the first time in 27 years,” she said.

Srling also recognized the contributions of the Chinese Table Tennis Association in promoting the global progress of the sport.

China's dominance in table tennis is unparalleled, and China's role in helping the development of the sport worldwide is crucial, the president said.

On March 26, Beijing, a double Olympic city, was selected to host the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash for the next five editions from 2024 to 2028. It has been 63 years since Beijing hosted a top global table tennis event. in 1961.

Men's world number 1 Wang is aiming for debut gold

All eyes are on the rise of Wang Chuqin, one of China's young sensations in men's table tennis.

Wang is now ranked No. 1 in the world and will compete in his first Olympics after being included as an unused reserve in the Olympic team event at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

With Chinese players dominating the top flight as usual, the question on everyone's mind is whether Wang can capture the coveted gold in the men's singles with veteran Ma Long not expected to compete in the singles event in Paris and with Wang's teammate and world No. 2 fan. Zhendong has been playing inconsistently recently.

Inspired by Ma's resilience in sports, Wang has become a formidable force on the international stage. At just 24 years old, Wang has already left an indelible mark on the sport, having won seven world championships.

Despite his growing fame and status as a medal favorite, Wang remains grounded and humble. His calm demeanor off the field belies the fierce competitor within, a testament to his relentless focus and dedication to excellence.

As he prepares for his Olympic debut in Paris, Wang admits he feels overwhelmed by the scale of the event. Yet this sense of uncertainty only fuels his determination to give his all on the biggest stage.

Despite mounting pressure as a medal favorite, Wang remains unfazed and sees the attention as a source of motivation rather than a burden. With humility and gratitude, he seizes the opportunity to showcase his talent and inspire a new generation of table tennis enthusiasts.

As Paris beckons, Wang is ready to etch his name into the Olympics, ready to write the next chapter of his extraordinary journey in search of gold.

Fan in pole position



With Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long retiring from major international competitions, Fan is the favorite to take over the title and win his first Olympic singles title at the Paris Games.

Ma is the first and only male player to complete a Double Grand Slam career as an Olympic gold medalist in men's singles in 2016 and 2020. But Ma announced in February that the Busan tournament would be his last worlds and it remains unclear whether Ma will do so. compete at the Paris Games.

In his debut at the Olympic Games, Fan fell behind Ma 2-4 in the singles final of the Tokyo Games and won silver. Now the 27-year-old has reached his peak, but he needs to keep his feet on the ground and move on from the recent off-field incidents.

Fan took to social media on March 25 to urge fans to stop violating his privacy. He posted on China's X-like Sina Weibo that “someone allegedly spread my personal ID number on the Internet, seriously violating my right to privacy and reputation as a citizen.”

He was also previously thrust into the spotlight when some fans blamed his defeat to 18-year-old national teammate Lin Shidong in the round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on his attendance at pop superstar Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore.

In response to fans' criticism, Fan said on Sina Weibo that “music knows no boundaries. On the field, I am an athlete cultivated by my country and who has tirelessly strived to bring honor to my country for more than a decade. Off the field, in my limited personal time, I'm just an ordinary young person, with normal hobbies and connections.”

“I went through a lot of challenges (in 2023) where I also matured, and after winning the world championships in Durban that really helped me,” Fan told Olympics.com in January.

“For me, I just want to compete and perform well in Paris 2024. I hope that in 2024 I have the same mentality and form and adapt myself to be the best,” said Fan.

The sun rises for the occasion

Among the five female stars to watch at Paris 2024 that the IOC listed on its website in March, Sun Yingsha is one of the five must-watches who will shine in Paris.

Despite being only 23, Sun has been the world number 1 in women's singles since July 2022. The Chinese rower has not been out of the world's top three since October 2019 and continues to dominate among her teammates, according to the IOC.

By winning her first world singles title at the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa in May 2023, Sun aims to become the first table tennis athlete to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games in singles, team and mixed. doubles events in Paris.

In the nail-biting final of the Busan Team World, with China trailing 1-2 against a ruthless Japanese team, the current World No. 1 rose to the occasion and pulled China back on level terms with her tenacious performance. Her 3-0 victory over Hina Hayata forced the final into a thrilling decider in which China emerged victorious and captured their sixth consecutive team title.

If Sun were to be crowned at the ITTF Macao World Cup in April and the Paris Olympics in July, she will set a new record for the fastest Grand Slam performance, taking approximately 432 days to complete, breaking the 445 days of surpassing former Chinese male player Zhang Jike.

The Japanese women rowers will once again be a serious title contender in both the team and individual events for China in Paris. But for Sun, the biggest challenge will be finding a balance between the three events she will participate in.

“When people associate their ideals with their motherland, they are armed with unstoppable mental power,” Sun said.





China's Chen Meng (right) and Wang Manyu take a selfie after winning the women's doubles final of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, on March 16, 2024. Photo: VCG



Wang Manyu contributes outside the team role

Rarely at the top of the Chinese table tennis team, Wang Manyu, 25, has never been one to ignore.

With a career packed with achievements, including an Olympic team gold medal and six world championships, Wang is set to represent China again at the Paris Olympics.

Known for her lightning-fast reflexes and impeccable technique, she has risen quickly in the sport. Wang's dedication and talent have led her to countless triumphs on the international stage.

The current season is still a challenge for her as it is characterized by fluctuating rankings and fierce competition within the Chinese national team.

Before losing to teammate Sun Yingsha at the WTT Champions event in Incheon, South Korea on Sunday, Wang captured the women's singles title at the WTT Singapore Smash 2024 on March 17, defeating her teammate Wang Yidi in a thrilling final of five sets.

She has shown her dominance by defeating top players such as Japan's Mima Ito and defending Olympic champion Chen Meng en route to the finals. Together with Chen, Manyu also won the women's pairs title at the Singapore event.

With the significant wins in Singapore, Wang Manyu has increased her chances of securing a spot in the singles at the Paris Olympics following the optimization of China's Olympic selection criteria, proving her resilience and talent on the international stage despite the challenges that she encountered along the way.

A disappointment earlier this season came at the Busan World Cup where, despite her impressive performances in the group stage, she missed the knockout rounds due to selection criteria that favored higher-ranked players in the team.

Whether Wang Manyu climbs to the top of the podium or faces setbacks along the way, one thing is certain: her journey to Paris and her contributions to the national team are destined to captivate audiences worldwide.