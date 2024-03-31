Track & Field opens the outdoor season during Pair of Meets





RALEIGH, NC/PRINCETON, NJ The Binghamton track & field teams opened the 2024 outdoor campaign this weekend at the non-scoring NC State/Raleigh Relays and Princeton/Howell Open. Between the two meets, the Bearcats achieved a school record, a freshman record and three first-place appearances. Thursday night at the Raleigh Relays, senior Jos Steen broke the Binghamton program record in the men's 10,000. His time of 29:21.37 surpassed the previous record of 29:35.48, set by Jeff Martinez in 2011. The Raleigh Relays is one of the most prestigious early-season meets in the country during the outdoor season, with programs from all over the country. Of a total of 107 finishers in the 10,000, Stone placed 52nd overall Meanwhile, at Princeton on Saturday, redshirt freshman Brian Luciano placed fourth overall in the men's hammer with a throw of 196-6. In the process, he broke Binghamton's freshman record of 182-6, set by David Bernstein in 2017. The Bearcats' three first-place finishes at Princeton included seniors Jenna Chan in the women's 100 hurdles (13.92) and co-senior Marcrene Jeannot in the men's triple jump (48-10). In addition, the women's 4×100 relay team is made up of graduate students Gabby Hyatt And Sophia Morone second year Angie Mesa Espinosa and freshmen Tatum Norris clocked a winning time of 46.71. Elsewhere on the men's side at Princeton, senior Marcus Johnson came second in the 400 hurdles. Junior Luciana Robertson , meanwhile, placed second in the women's high jump (5-6). Hyatt and Morone both finished fourth – in the 100 (12.35) and 200 (25.05), respectively. Binghamton is headed to a pair of meets this weekend: the Colonial Relays at William & Mary and the Delaware Invitational. Both meetings take place from Friday to Saturday. TOP MEN'S FINISHERS – PRINCETON

Marcrene Jeannot 1st, Triple Jump (48-10)

Marcus Johnson 2nd, 400 hurdles (53.14)

Brian Luciano 4th, Hamer (196-6) FR

On the path of Sutayas 6th, Long Jump (22-4)

Liam Cody 6th, 800 (1:56.92)

Nick DeFelice 6th, 3000SC (9:37.92)

Oliver Madariaga 8th, 200 (21.83) TOP LADIES FINISHERS – PRINCETON

Jenna Chan 1st, 100 hurdles (13.92)

4×400 relay, 1st (46.71)

Hyatt, Mesa-Espinosa, Morone, Norris

Luciana Robertson 3rd, High Jump (5-6)

Gabby Hyatt 4th, 100 (12.35)

Sophia Morone 4th, 200 (25.05)

Penelope Paldino 6th, 400 hurdles (1:04.80)

Alyssa Armitage 6th, pole vault (11-9 )

Low Gianna 6th, Discus Throw (128-7)

Low Gianna 6th, Hammer (167-10)

Alexa Colondona 7th, 400 hurdles (1:05.71)

Angie Mesa Espinosa 8th, 200 (25.17)

