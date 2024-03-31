Alabama Football School enjoys its first March Madness Final Four berth

LOS ANGELES Alabama guard Rylan Griffen looked at an imaginary wall and thought about all the legendary athletes and teams that have been in Tuscaloosa.

There are Heisman Trophy winners. Hall of Famers. National champions.

Now, he and his teammates will be among the names responsible for Alabama reaching its first Final Four in school history.

“We are being written into history,” Griffen said.

It's a major achievement for a program that has long lived in the shadow of the football team and finds itself in a place where sports reign supreme. Not only football is good, but so are softball, gymnastics and golf, with all sports resulting in finals and most importantly, winning national championships.

FOLLOW THE MADNESS: NCAA basketball bracket, scores, schedules, teams and more.

Now this team can add itself to the list and have a chance to make even more history with its first men's basketball national championship.

“We want to be great at whatever we do. It's the University of Alabama, we should be,” athletics director Greg Byrne told USA TODAY Sports. “People care about the University of Alabama like no other, and so it's really cool to see that happen on the basketball court.”

It was another excellent offensive performance from Alabama on Saturday night, but with a twist. The Crimson Tide didn't come out great. They started with 6-for-27 from the field and 1-for-13 from 3-point land. All ingredients for a mediocre performance.

But the twist was that Alabama made Clemson work on offense, something you didn't see much in the Crimson Tide this season. Clemson also did not shoot the ball well in the first half, and Alabama's defense prevented Clemson from ever getting too far ahead. That's when the Alabama offense found rhythm. It ended on a 22-6 run to end the first half, and from there the offense did the rest.

Clemson's offense was much improved in the second half, but not nearly as good as Alabama's. The Crimson Tide made 16 of 23 shots in the second half. The Tide made 10 three-pointers. Not many teams could keep up with what Alabama was doing, and the Tigers found that out the hard way, falling just short of making their first Final Four.

“We can have the No. 1 offense in the country; we had it most of the year,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Let's put together a top-20 defense and then we can make a Final Four. I think we did that.”

AD, players give Nate Oats credit

Byrne has seen his fair share of successful teams since taking the position at Alabama in 2017, and even though the basketball team was in the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season, he knew some improvements were needed to make it to the Final Four. Alabama had to tighten up its defense as it ranked in the bottom half of the country in scoring defense. The defense did enough to allow its offense to flourish in the tournament.

That's where Byrne gives Oats credit. And his coaching this postseason is likely what Byrne envisioned when he hired him in 2019. When he offered him the position, Byrne said he told the former Buffalo coach to remember his beginnings when he coached basketball and taught math at Romulus High School in Michigan. Remember, back then he was selling “Capri Suns and Cheetos” out of his office so he could have money to take his team on trips. If Oats didn't forget that humility, Byrne believed he was capable of achieving greatness with the Crimson Tide.

His players made sure Oats got his due. People thought last year's team, ranked No. 1 overall, was Alabama's best chance to make the Final Four, but they failed in the Sweet 16. There wasn't much outside belief that Alabama could make it this year , but here they are.

“He's just a great coach. He's lost a lot from last year,” said guard Mark Sears, who was named West Regional Most Outstanding Player. “Just for him to rebuild a group like he did with us. It just shows how hardworking he is and how much of a competitor he is as well.”

Achieving basketball success at a football school

When Oats took the job at Alabama, he couldn't deny that football was in the spotlight, and other sports were winning titles, too. That's why he made it his mission to get the basketball team to the same level. Even entering this season, the basketball team was having winning seasons but had not reached a Final Four, something Oats said would validate the team.

So Oats used his resources to his advantage. He tried to learn everything he could from seven-time national championship-winning coach Nick Saban. Oats watched football practices, sat in on staff meetings, went on road trips and even shadowed him. Quotes from Saban would be used consistently by Oats. He thought if he could see how a coach operates consistently in the national championship, it would benefit his team.

“I came to Alabama and was thrilled that I could work in the same athletic department as maybe the best, maybe not even the best football coach, the best coach of any team sport in modern history, or college sports, whatever.” said Haver. “I didn't mean to bother him. But I certainly picked his brain when I had to.”

Saban has communicated with Oats throughout the NCAA Tournament run, encouraging him to prepare for the next challenge, which Alabama has been able to do thus far. Learning from the football team's success, it's okay that Alabama is a football school first and foremost, regardless of how this postseason ends.

“I think it's great that we're a football school, and we're going to try to add a new sport at the championship school level because I think we're knocking on that door,” Oats said. “Only 18 national championships under our belts. We still have a few more to catch up on. Let's just keep grinding. Let's get to a Final Four first and let's put ourselves on a big stage.”

Sure, Alabama hasn't won a basketball championship yet. But earning a Final Four berth is something that could certainly usher in a new era of success in Tuscaloosa. This time it might not just be football that will be in the spotlight.

“We've never quite been able to overcome this hurdle,” Byrne said. “I definitely think this can be a springboard to many other great things ahead.”