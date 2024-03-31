Men's and women's tennis start the week against Southern, women go to Nicholls on Wednesday





NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers men's and women's tennis teams are both back in action to start the week. Both teams will face Southern at the Privateer Tennis Center on Monday at 1 p.m. The women then head to Nicholls on Wednesday for a 2pm start in their next conference match. MEN'S EXAMPLE The men's team last played on Monday, March 25 when they lost a 5-2 decision to UIW in their most recent conference road swing. This will be the penultimate scheduled home game for the men's team. They will also host Prairie View on April 11. Two doubles teams have posted 2-1 conference records. Marcel Volz And Lucas Joujan achieved that goal while playing on flight two. Matthew Armbruster And Sergi Tintore got that record on flight three. Armbruster and Tintore have four doubles victories while playing together this season. New Orleans (4-7, 1-2) has been affected by weather all season. Due to the postponements that can be found throughout the year, this will be the fourth time the Privateers have had at least seven days between games. Joujan leads the Privateers in singles wins with six. Volz picked up his fifth singles victory as he defeated UIW's Joao Sasso 6-4, 6-4 in his final match. Southern (1-11, 1-4) recently picked up their first win of the season when they defeated Mississippi Valley State on March 9. The Jaguars have since lost two games to Alcorn State and Alabama State. LADIES EXAMPLE New Orleans (4-8, 2-2) enters the week tied for third in the conference standings. The Privateers shared their road swing in Texas. After losing to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Privateers defeated UIW for the second straight season. Currently, McNeese and A&M-Corpus Christi are in the top two spots as neither has lost a conference game. Laurie Barendse has had a strong season in singles and doubles. Against singles opponents, Barendse is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. In doubles Barendse and Ksenia Reznitskaya were unstoppable with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. Audelia Morin Kougoucheff had a solid performance against UIW with a decisive singles victory against UIW's Barbora Halova by a score of 6-1, 6-1. She also collaborated with Kateryna Kalistratova for a 6-2 doubles win. The Privateers have three conference opponents remaining. After their battle against Nicholls on Wednesday, New Orleans will host Northwestern State (April 6) and Southeastern (April 8). Southern's women (5-8, 4-3) won their most recent match against St. Thomas. The Jaguars are looking for their first road win this season as they are 0-5 in road games in 2024. Nicholls (6-8, 0-4) has lost seven straight games. Most recently, the Colonels lost a pair of non-conference games against St. Thomas and Fordham.

