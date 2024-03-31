Sports
Sports Schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarter Finals, Badminton Asia Championships and more
TO PLAY CHESS
April 3-22: FIDE Candidates – Toronto, Canada
CRICKET
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 will continue throughout the month of April and end on May 26.
Here is the complete schedule of IPL 2024
March 30 – April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test – Chattogram, Bangladesh
April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan
April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan
FOOTBALL
PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECTION FIXTURES):
April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton
April 3: West Ham vs Spurs
April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town
April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa
April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United
April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United
April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
April 6: Wolves vs West Ham
April 6: Fulham v Newcastle United
April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal
April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool
April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest
April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs
April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town
April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
April 14: West Ham vs Fulham
April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal
April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham
April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth
April 21: Fulham v Liverpool
April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea
April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United
April 25: Everton vs Liverpool
April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City
April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool
April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley
April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal
April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
LA LIGA (SELECTED LUMINAIRES):
April 1: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
April 2: Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid
April 13: Atletico Madrid vs. Girona
April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid
April 14: Cádiz vs. Barcelona
April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal
April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada
April 21: Girona vs. Cádiz
April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid
April 22: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia
April 27: Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
April 28: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona
SERIES A (SELECT DEVICES):
April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli
April 6: AC Milan vs Leece
April 13: Torino vs. Juventus
April 14: Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari
April 20: Cagliari vs. Juventus
April 23: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
BUNDESLIGA (SELECTED MATCHES):
April 6: Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich
April 6: Union Berlin vs. Leverkusen
April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart
April 13: Bayern vs. Cologne
April 13: Mgladbach vs. Dortmund
April 13: Stuttgart vs. Frankfurt
April 14: Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen
April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
April 21: Werder Bremen vs. Stuttgart
April 21: Dortmund-Leverkusen
April 27: Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt
April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund
April 27: Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart
LIGUE 1 (SELECTION DISPLAY):
April 1: Marseille vs PSG
April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot
April 22: PSG vs Lyon
April 24: Lorient vs PSG
April 28: PSG vs Le Havre
FA CUP SEMI-FINAL
April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea
April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:
The quarter-finals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule.
The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals will be played on April 30.
ISL:
Here is the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season.
HOCKEY
April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (men)
TENNIS
April 1-7: US Men's Clay Court Championship – ATP 250 Houston
April 1-7: Charleston Open – WTA 500
April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich – WTA 250 Bogota
April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II – ATP 250 Marrakech
April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open – ATP 250 Estoril
April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters – ATP Masters 1000
April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers
April 15-21: Barcelona Open – ATP 500
April 15-21: Stuttgart Open – WTA 500
April 15-21: Open the Rouen- WTA 250
April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) – ATP 250 Munich
April 15-21: Tiriac Open – ATP 250 Bucharest
April 23 – May 5: Madrid Open – WTA 1000
April 24 – May 5: Madrid Open – ATP Masters 1000
BADMINTON
April 8-14: European Championships – Saarbrücken, Germany
April 9-14: Asian Badminton Championships – Ningbo, China
April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships – Guatemala City
May 27-5: Thomas & Uber Cup – Chengdu, China
ATHLETICS
April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai
April 17: Asian Race Walking Championships 20 km – Nomi, Japan
April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China
April 21: World Team Race Walking Championships – Antalya, Turkey
April 24: Asian Junior Championships – Dubai, UAE
April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China
April 30: Indian Grand Prix – 1 – Bangalore
MOTOR SPORTS
April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of America, Texas
April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Grand Prix, Cadiz
WRESTLING
April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
TABLE TENNIS
April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia
April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany
April 11-12: Olympic qualifying tournament mixed doubles, Havirov
April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov
April 15-21: ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup, Macau
TO SHOOT
April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifying Rifle/Pistol – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
April 19-29: ISSF Shotgun Olympic Qualification Final – Doha, Qatar
ARCHERY
April 23-28: Archery World Cup, Stage I – Shanghai
GOLF
April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA)
April 11-14: The Masters (PGA)
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA)
April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA)
April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)
VOLLEY-BALL
April 10-12: Asian Trials Championships – Bengaluru
BOXING
April 25 – May 10: Asian Under-22 and Youth Championships – Astana, Kazakhstan
WEIGHTLIFTING
March 31 – April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympic Games qualifying event) – Phuket, Thailand
SQUASH
April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open – Cairo, Egypt
April 18-21: World Cup Qualifiers (Asia) – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open – El Gouna, Egypt
GYMNASTICS
April 12-14: FIG World Cup – Sofia, Bulgaria
April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualification) – Doha, Qatar
April 19-21: FIG World Cup – Baku, Azerbaijan
April 26-28: FIG World Cup – Tashkent, Uzbekistan
|
