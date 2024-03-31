Connect with us

Sports Schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarter Finals, Badminton Asia Championships and more

TO PLAY CHESS

April 3-22: FIDE Candidates – Toronto, Canada

CRICKET

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 will continue throughout the month of April and end on May 26.

Here is the complete schedule of IPL 2024

March 30 – April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test – Chattogram, Bangladesh

April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan

April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan

FOOTBALL

PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECTION FIXTURES):

April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton

April 3: West Ham vs Spurs

April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town

April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa

April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United

April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United

April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

April 6: Wolves vs West Ham

April 6: Fulham v Newcastle United

April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal

April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool

April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest

April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs

April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town

April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth

April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

April 14: West Ham vs Fulham

April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa

April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal

April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham

April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

April 21: Fulham v Liverpool

April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea

April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

April 25: Everton vs Liverpool

April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City

April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool

April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley

April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal

April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

LA LIGA (SELECTED LUMINAIRES):

April 1: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

April 2: Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid

April 13: Atletico Madrid vs. Girona

April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid

April 14: Cádiz vs. Barcelona

April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal

April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada

April 21: Girona vs. Cádiz

April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid

April 22: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia

April 27: Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

April 28: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona

SERIES A (SELECT DEVICES):

April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli

April 6: AC Milan vs Leece

April 13: Torino vs. Juventus

April 14: Sassuolo vs. AC Milan

April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari

April 20: Cagliari vs. Juventus

April 23: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

BUNDESLIGA (SELECTED MATCHES):

April 6: Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich

April 6: Union Berlin vs. Leverkusen

April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart

April 13: Bayern vs. Cologne

April 13: Mgladbach vs. Dortmund

April 13: Stuttgart vs. Frankfurt

April 14: Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen

April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

April 21: Werder Bremen vs. Stuttgart

April 21: Dortmund-Leverkusen

April 27: Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt

April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund

April 27: Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart

LIGUE 1 (SELECTION DISPLAY):

April 1: Marseille vs PSG

April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot

April 22: PSG vs Lyon

April 24: Lorient vs PSG

April 28: PSG vs Le Havre

FA CUP SEMI-FINAL

April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea

April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

The quarter-finals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals will be played on April 30.

ISL:

Here is the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season.

HOCKEY

April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (men)

TENNIS

April 1-7: US Men's Clay Court Championship – ATP 250 Houston

April 1-7: Charleston Open – WTA 500

April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich – WTA 250 Bogota

April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II – ATP 250 Marrakech

April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open – ATP 250 Estoril

April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters – ATP Masters 1000

April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

April 15-21: Barcelona Open – ATP 500

April 15-21: Stuttgart Open – WTA 500

April 15-21: Open the Rouen- WTA 250

April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) – ATP 250 Munich

April 15-21: Tiriac Open – ATP 250 Bucharest

April 23 – May 5: Madrid Open – WTA 1000

April 24 – May 5: Madrid Open – ATP Masters 1000

BADMINTON

April 8-14: European Championships – Saarbrücken, Germany

April 9-14: Asian Badminton Championships – Ningbo, China

April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships – Guatemala City

May 27-5: Thomas & Uber Cup – Chengdu, China

ATHLETICS

April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai

April 17: Asian Race Walking Championships 20 km – Nomi, Japan

April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China

April 21: World Team Race Walking Championships – Antalya, Turkey

April 24: Asian Junior Championships – Dubai, UAE

April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China

April 30: Indian Grand Prix – 1 – Bangalore

MOTOR SPORTS

April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of America, Texas

April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Grand Prix, Cadiz

WRESTLING

April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

TABLE TENNIS

April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia

April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany

April 11-12: Olympic qualifying tournament mixed doubles, Havirov

April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov

April 15-21: ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup, Macau

TO SHOOT

April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifying Rifle/Pistol – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 19-29: ISSF Shotgun Olympic Qualification Final – Doha, Qatar

ARCHERY

April 23-28: Archery World Cup, Stage I – Shanghai

GOLF

April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA)

April 11-14: The Masters (PGA)

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA)

April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA)

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA)

VOLLEY-BALL

April 10-12: Asian Trials Championships – Bengaluru

BOXING

April 25 – May 10: Asian Under-22 and Youth Championships – Astana, Kazakhstan

WEIGHTLIFTING

March 31 – April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympic Games qualifying event) – Phuket, Thailand

SQUASH

April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open – Cairo, Egypt

April 18-21: World Cup Qualifiers (Asia) – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open – El Gouna, Egypt

GYMNASTICS

April 12-14: FIG World Cup – Sofia, Bulgaria

April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualification) – Doha, Qatar

April 19-21: FIG World Cup – Baku, Azerbaijan

April 26-28: FIG World Cup – Tashkent, Uzbekistan

