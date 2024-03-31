Sports Schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarter Finals, Badminton Asia Championships and more





TO PLAY CHESS April 3-22: FIDE Candidates – Toronto, Canada CRICKET IPL 2024 IPL 2024 will continue throughout the month of April and end on May 26. Here is the complete schedule of IPL 2024 March 30 – April 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test – Chattogram, Bangladesh April 18: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan April 20: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan April 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan April 25: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan April 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Rawalpindi, Pakistan FOOTBALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SELECTION FIXTURES): April 3: Newcastle United vs Everton April 3: West Ham vs Spurs April 4: Arsenal vs Luton Town April 4: Manchester City vs Aston Villa April 5: Liverpool vs Sheffield United April 5: Chelsea vs Manchester United April 6: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City April 6: Wolves vs West Ham April 6: Fulham v Newcastle United April 6: Brighton vs Arsenal April 7: Manchester United vs Liverpool April 7: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest April 13: Newcastle United vs Spurs April 13: Manchester City vs Luton Town April 13: Manchester United vs Bournemouth April 14: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace April 14: West Ham vs Fulham April 14: Arsenal vs Aston Villa April 21: Wolves vs Arsenal April 21: Crystal Palace vs West Ham April 21: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth April 21: Fulham v Liverpool April 24: Arsenal vs Chelsea April 25: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United April 25: Manchester United vs Sheffield United April 25: Everton vs Liverpool April 25: Brighton vs Manchester City April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool April 27: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United April 27: Manchester United vs Burnley April 28: Aston Villa vs Chelsea April 28: Spurs vs Arsenal April 28: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LA LIGA (SELECTED LUMINAIRES): April 1: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao April 2: Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid April 13: Atletico Madrid vs. Girona April 13: Mallorca vs Real Madrid April 14: Cádiz vs. Barcelona April 14: Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal April 20: Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada April 21: Girona vs. Cádiz April 21: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid April 22: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona April 27: Barcelona vs Valencia April 27: Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao April 28: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid April 30: Las Palmas vs Girona SERIES A (SELECT DEVICES): April 2: Inter Milan vs Empoli April 6: AC Milan vs Leece April 13: Torino vs. Juventus April 14: Sassuolo vs. AC Milan April 15: Inter Milan vs Cagliari April 20: Cagliari vs. Juventus April 23: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan BUNDESLIGA (SELECTED MATCHES): April 6: Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich April 6: Union Berlin vs. Leverkusen April 6: Dortmund vs Stuttgart April 13: Bayern vs. Cologne April 13: Mgladbach vs. Dortmund April 13: Stuttgart vs. Frankfurt April 14: Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen April 20: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich April 21: Werder Bremen vs. Stuttgart April 21: Dortmund-Leverkusen April 27: Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt April 27: Leipzig vs Dortmund April 27: Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart LIGUE 1 (SELECTION DISPLAY): April 1: Marseille vs PSG April 7: PSG vs Clermont Foot April 22: PSG vs Lyon April 24: Lorient vs PSG April 28: PSG vs Le Havre FA CUP SEMI-FINAL April 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea April 21: Coventry vs Manchester United UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: The quarter-finals start on April 10. Here is the full schedule. The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals will be played on April 30. ISL: Here is the full schedule of the ISL 2023/24 season. HOCKEY April 6-13: India Tour of Australia (men) TENNIS April 1-7: US Men's Clay Court Championship – ATP 250 Houston April 1-7: Charleston Open – WTA 500 April 1-7: Copa Colsanitas Zurich – WTA 250 Bogota April 1-7: Grand Prix Hassan II – ATP 250 Marrakech April 1-7: Millenium Estoril Open – ATP 250 Estoril April 7-14: Monte Carlo Masters – ATP Masters 1000 April 12-13: Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers April 15-21: Barcelona Open – ATP 500 April 15-21: Stuttgart Open – WTA 500 April 15-21: Open the Rouen- WTA 250 April 15-21: Bavarian International Tennis Championships (BMW Open) – ATP 250 Munich April 15-21: Tiriac Open – ATP 250 Bucharest April 23 – May 5: Madrid Open – WTA 1000 April 24 – May 5: Madrid Open – ATP Masters 1000 BADMINTON April 8-14: European Championships – Saarbrücken, Germany April 9-14: Asian Badminton Championships – Ningbo, China April 10-13: Pan Am Individual Championships – Guatemala City May 27-5: Thomas & Uber Cup – Chengdu, China ATHLETICS April 12-14: SAFF Athletics Junior Championships, Chennai April 17: Asian Race Walking Championships 20 km – Nomi, Japan April 20: Xiamen Diamond League, China April 21: World Team Race Walking Championships – Antalya, Turkey April 24: Asian Junior Championships – Dubai, UAE April 27: Shanghai Diamond League, China April 30: Indian Grand Prix – 1 – Bangalore MOTOR SPORTS April 5-7: F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka April 15: MotoGP, Grand Prix of America, Texas April 19-21: F1, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai April 28: MotoGP, Spanish Grand Prix, Cadiz WRESTLING April 11-16: Asian Wrestling Championships – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan April 19-21: Asian Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan TABLE TENNIS April 2-7: WTT Feeder Varazdin, Croatia April 8-12: WTT Feeder Düsseldorf, Germany April 11-12: Olympic qualifying tournament mixed doubles, Havirov April 14-17: WTT Feeder Havirov April 15-21: ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup, Macau TO SHOOT April 11-20: ISSF Final Olympic Qualifying Rifle/Pistol – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 19-29: ISSF Shotgun Olympic Qualification Final – Doha, Qatar ARCHERY April 23-28: Archery World Cup, Stage I – Shanghai GOLF April 4-7: Texas Open (PGA) April 11-14: The Masters (PGA) April 18-21: RBC Heritage (PGA) April 18-21: Chevron Championship (LPGA) April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA) VOLLEY-BALL April 10-12: Asian Trials Championships – Bengaluru BOXING April 25 – May 10: Asian Under-22 and Youth Championships – Astana, Kazakhstan WEIGHTLIFTING March 31 – April 11: IWF World Cup (Paris Olympic Games qualifying event) – Phuket, Thailand SQUASH April 11-16: Black Ball Squash Open – Cairo, Egypt April 18-21: World Cup Qualifiers (Asia) – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 19-26: El Gouna International Squash Open – El Gouna, Egypt GYMNASTICS April 12-14: FIG World Cup – Sofia, Bulgaria April 17-20: FIG Apparatus World Cup (Olympic Qualification) – Doha, Qatar April 19-21: FIG World Cup – Baku, Azerbaijan April 26-28: FIG World Cup – Tashkent, Uzbekistan

