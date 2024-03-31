Women's golf heads to nearby EKU for the final event before the OVC Championship





LIVE SCORING MOREHEAD, Ky.- More head The State women's golf team won't have to travel far to participate in the event this week. The Eagles will make the short trip to Richmond, Kentucky, to play in the EKU Colonel Classic. This year's rendition will be at the Gibson Bay Golf Course. The Eagles will be one of 15 collegiate teams in the field. Last year, the Eagles finished seventh out of sixteen teams during the EKU Colonel Classic. Before that, however, it was all the way back to 2016-2017 since an MSU team competed in the event. MSU also played in this event in 2013-14, 2012-13, 2011-12, 2010-11 and 2009-10. MSU won the event in 2009-10 and 2010-11. With just a few weeks to go before the Ohio Valley Conference championship, the EKU tournament is the final preparation for the national title game. Currently, MSU's five-player lineup all rank in the OVC's top 10 in scoring average. MacKenzie Moore has led the league from wire to wire this season, with an OVC best average of 72.4. MSU's team average of 296.2 is also the best in the conference. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION Course: Gibson Bay Golf Course (Richmond, Ky.)

Distance (Par): 6,108 (72)

Teams: Eastern Kentucky, Ball State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Bradley, Butler, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Illinois State, IUPUI, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan TOURNAMENT LINEUP 1. MacKenzie Moore 2. Olivia Hensley 3. Mackenzie Neal 4.Close toMarie Iceberg 5. Amelia Rae Greenlee Ind. Isabella Wiley Ind. Hannah Montgomery

