Gators women's tennis outlasts Ole Miss in a 4-3 victory
In her third year as a Gator, junior Alicia Dudeney has become one of Florida's most reliable performers.
Dudeney came into Sunday's match on top of her last four singles bouts, occupying Court 3 and taking on Mississippi junior Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher.
Dudeney struggled to start her match and left the first set 7-5 to Leclercq-Ficher.
However, Dudeney fired back and broke serve late to win the competitive second set 7-5.
With the overall game even tied at 3-3, it was all up to Dudeney as to whether the Gators would win their seventh straight game.
And Dudeney delivered in a big way, winning the third set 6-0 to give the No. 14 Gators (12-7, 8-2 SEC) a narrow 4-3 win over No. 30 Ole Miss (10- 7, 4) yielded. -5 SEC).
The battle for the doubles point came down to the wire, but in the end the Gators won their sixth straight doubles point.
Florida junior Bente Spee and sophomore Rachel Gailis were dominant on Court 3, eliminating the Ole Miss pair of seniors Kelsey Mize and Lucie Devier 6-1.
However, the rebels fired back. On Court 2, their team of juniors Ludmila Kareisova and Leclercq-Ficher defeated Florida's pair of graduate student Carly Briggs and freshman Qavia Lopez 6-3.
It was Briggs and Lopez's first loss as a duo, and they fell to a 4-1 overall record as a duo this season.
With the doubles point on the line, it all came down to the Court 1 match between Florida's undefeated freshmen Malwina Rowinska and Dudeney and Ole Miss No. 64 team of redshirt junior Ava Hrastar and senior Briana Crowley.
The back-and-forth match reached a tiebreak, but Rowinska and Dudeney prevailed, winning 7-6 with a 7-5 tiebreak victory.
The win not only gave Florida the doubles point, but also maintained the pair's perfect record this season, improving to 5-0 as a team.
The early lead proved crucial for the Gators, who found themselves locked in an ultra-competitive singles match.
No. 15 Gailis earned Florida its second point of the day, beating Ole Miss Kareisova 6-1, 6-0 in a dominant effort. The win improved Gailis to 8-1 in the month of March, including five singles victories.
Then the Rebels responded on Court 4. Ole Miss Crowley defeated No. 109 Lopez, defeating her in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The loss was Lopez's first as a singles competitor and first defeat since March 8.
Ole Miss then tied the overall match on Court 6. Ole Miss junior Rachel Krzyzak defeated Florida sophomore Sophie Williams 7-6, 6-0.
With both teams tied, the remaining three matches went to the third set.
No. 84 Briggs then put the Gators one win away from victory, taking care of business against Ole Miss Hrastar.
The Florida graduate student took the first set 6-3, but Hrastar took the second set 6-4.
In the deciding set, Briggs found her groove and won the set 6-1, scoring another point for the Gators.
The Rebels answered back, however, as Ole Miss sophomore Emma Kette gained the upper hand over Rowinska in their Court 5 battle. Kette took the first set 6-2, but Rowinska gained steam in the second set and won 6-2.
In the third set, Kette took the lead and never looked back, winning the set 6-4 and tying the match.
The match then ended excitingly on Court 3, with Dudeney's victory over Leclercq-Ficher in three sets.
Florida will look to make it eight straight wins against Vanderbilt on Friday at 5 p.m.
Contact Max Bernstein at [email protected]. Follow him on X @maxbernstein23.
