The Gophers' season ends with a loss to Boston University – Twin Cities





SIOUX FALLS SD Boston University has used its speed and skill as its defining characteristic all season, and on Saturday night it sent the Terriers to the national semifinals. Macklin Celebrini scored a game-high three points with three assists, and the No. 2 overall seed Terriers punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a 6-3 victory over Minnesota in the championship game of the Sioux Falls Regional in the Denny Sanford Premier. Centre. The win closes the Gophers season at 23-11-5, as Bryce Brodzinski led the way with a goal and an assist. Celebrini was one of three BU players to finish with multiple points, with Jack Harvey and Shane Lachance each scoring a goal and an assist for the Terriers. The Gophers took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski. At 7:19, Nelson got the scoring started when he fired a shot from the right circle into the top right corner of the net, while Brodzinski and Sam Rinzel each got an assist. Then, with 2:13 to go in the first, Brodzinski picked off a pass from Rhett Pitlick and used his defender as a screen, beating BU goalie Mathieu Caron's glove and giving the Gophers a two-goal lead. However, it took the Terriers just 14 seconds to respond. Quinn Hutson got Boston on the board with 1:59 left in the period when he stole the puck along the boards and weaved his way to the net, sliding past Minnesota goaltender Justen Close to cut the Terriers' deficit to 2-1. In the opening minutes of the second period, BU added two more plays, both set up by Celebrini. Lachance scored the tying goal at 1:17 of the period on an assist from Celebrini and Harvey, and at 5:25 Harvey scored from the right circle to give BU a 3-2 lead. Lachance was credited with a secondary helper on goal. Minnesota tied the game at 3-3 midway through the period. Luke Mittelstadt centered a puck from along the boards to a knife-edge Brody Lamb, whose point-blank shot was stopped by Caron. However, the rebound stayed in the crease, where Aaron Huglen buried the ball into the open net. A goal by Lane Hutson, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Nick Zabaneh, put Boston back in front, 4–3, with just 4:24 left in the second.

With 1:45 to go, Boston captain Case McCarthy deflected the puck off the boards and sent it 60 yards into the ice in front of an empty net goal before alternate captain Sam Stevens added another for good measure, bringing the final score to 32 seconds lead was sealed. get into the game. Brodzinski missed the net on a two-on-one breakaway late in the third, and the Terriers recorded eight of their 18 blocked shots in the final period alone. Cade Webber led BU with six blocks. Caron stopped 25 shots to earn his 28th win of the season between the pipes. Meanwhile, Close made 32 saves in a losing effort.

The Terriers finished the game with a 38-28 advantage in shots on goal, including 15-9 in the third period.

