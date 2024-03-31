No. 2 UCLA goes 4-0 at Death Volley Invitational





BATON ROUGE, La.— No. 2 UCLA (19-4) posted a pair of dual victories against nationally ranked teams on the final day of the Death Volley Invitational on Saturday, with a 4-1 victory over No. 17 Florida Atlantic and a 5-0 sweep at No. .10 LSU at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Owls fell to 12-11 on the year and the Tigers, who defeated No. 1 USC 3-2 earlier in the day, fell to 13-8. — No. 2 UCLA (19-4) posted a pair of dual victories against nationally ranked teams on the final day of the Death Volley Invitational on Saturday, with a 4-1 victory over No. 17 Florida Atlantic and a 5-0 sweep at No. .10 LSU at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Owls fell to 12-11 on the year and the Tigers, who defeated No. 1 USC 3-2 earlier in the day, fell to 13-8. The Bruins improved to 9-0 all-time against the Florida Atlantic Owls and also improved to 18-2 all-time against the LSU Tigers with their 10th straight win in the series. To start the morning game against FAU, graduate student Lexy Denaburg and sophomores Maggie Boyd sealed the Bruins' win on court one, defeating Marketa Svozilova and Courtney Moon in two easy sets, 21-11, 21-14. In the afternoon dual against LSU, redshirt freshman Kenzie Broer and junior Jessie Smith clinched the victory over UCLA on court three with a straight-set victory over Aubrey O'Gorman and Ella Larkin, 21-14, 20-22, 15-10. Graduated student Lexy Denaburg and sophomores Maggie Boyd completed the sweep with a hard-fought 25-23, 21-18 victory on court one over LSU's Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank. NEXT ONE: The Bruins head to Seattle for the Pac-12 North Invitational. The Bruins open against No. 6 California on Friday, April 5 at 12:45 PM PT. No. 2 UCLA final No. 17 Florida Atlantic, 4-1

LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday March 30, 2024 12:15 PM

Data: UCLA (18-4), FAU (12-11) 1. Lexy Denaburg / Maggie Boyd (UCLA) final Marketa Svozilova/Courtney Moon (FAU) 11/21, 14/21

2. Devon Newberry / Peri Brennan (UCLA) final Brooklyn Goedhart/Sloane Woolwine (FAU) 21-18, 21-8

3. Julie Honzovicova/Ashleigh Adams (FAU) def. Kenzie Broer / Sophie Moore (UCLA) 17-21, 22-20, 17-15

4. Tessa Van Winkle / Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) final Kate McLaughlin/Mikayla Law-Heese (FAU) 21-18, 21-19

5. Natalie Myszkowski / Ensley Alden (UCLA) final Olivia Strandberg/Shayna Wolf (FAU) 21-17, 26-24

Order of finishing: 4, 5, 3, 1*, 2 No. 2 UCLA final No. 10 LSU, 5-0

LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday March 30, 2024 2:45 PM

Data: UCLA (19-4), LSU (13-8) 1. Lexy Denaburg / Maggie Boyd (UCLA) final Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) 25-23, 21-18

2. Devon Newberry / Peri Brennan (UCLA) final Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) 21-16, 21-19

3. Kenzie Broer / Jessie Smith (UCLA) final Aubrey O'Gorman/Ella Larkin (LSU) 21-14, 20-22, 15-10

4. Tessa Van Winkle / Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) final Amber Haynes/Skylar Martin (LSU) 21-16, 11-21, 15-12

5. Natalie Myszkowski / Ensley Alden (UCLA) final Brooke Blutreich/Gracey Campbell (LSU) 21-14, 21-17

Order of finishing: 5, 4, 3*, 2, 1

