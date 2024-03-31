New Zealand vs England: First Women's Cricket ODI Live | Cricket

“,”elementId”:”3b08a162-e58e-456e-9d9a-2fd750f8c62a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

I mention that off the top as this is how national teams set up in ODI cricket these days ultimately, it is all about having the right players prepared to the right levels by the time the quadrennial festival rolls around, 18 months from now in India.

“,”elementId”:”edb90880-d563-451f-a4aa-368e1ea10ca5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Dealing first with England, they have won seven of their 11 ODIs since the last World Cup in early 2022, the highlight a 2-1 home victory against the Australians last summer. Somewhat depleted during the first leg of the tour due to commitments in India at the Womens Premier League, theyre back to (more or less) full strength here. On paper, theyre the far stronger team. They will, however, be without legspinner Sarah Glenn who was concussed while fielding in the final T20 win.

“,”elementId”:”4ad74e64-c034-40c8-846b-6a9fa3a923ca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As for the hosts, who have been dreadful at global tournaments over the last decade, but in pretty good nick in their home ODIs during this ICC Championship Cycle i.e. since the last World Cup, where they failed to make the semis at home. Its unclear whether their superstar captain Sophie Devine has recovered from her quad strain well find out at the toss shortly. Typically, to seriously push England, they need her firing.

“,”elementId”:”bbd34893-6aa5-4b2f-8b62-128a5a07d7ff”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ill leave it there for the moment more thoughts after the toss with the first ball due at 11pm BST. Drop me a line any time.

“,”elementId”:”3ce037a1-eff6-46a8-9db6-9ce6c9380721″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1711914484000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:15.48EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1711914080000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: ” 15.41EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1711914484000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:15.48EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:15.48″, title “Welcome to the first ODI between New Zealand Women and England”, “contributors”:[{“name”:”Adam Collins”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2018/12/17/Adam_Collins.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1b4103d48daa4fab7a61e331727446cd”}],”primaryDateLine”: Sun Mar 31, 2024 3:48 PM EDT”, secondaryDateLine”: Last modified Sun Mar 31, 2024 3:48 PM EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:key-events-carousel-mobile “}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”>

Key events