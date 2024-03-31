



The Penn State football The coaching staff has a common goal of keeping PA's best players in PA to play college football. Additionally, if a player has historical ties, meaning his father played for Blue and White, these also become a priority. Now if both boxes are checked for a prospect where they come from PA and an older prospect, that's even more powerful. That's where 2025 IOL recruiting target Michael Carroll finds himself. Now Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have offered Carroll a scholarship after a recent visit. Legacy Penn State prospect accepts offer from ACC powerhouse Michael Carroll is a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2025. Carroll is from Doylestown, PA, and stands 6-foot-4. Carroll will likely be an offensive lineman at the next level. He recently moved into the top 100 prospects list according to On3, where he sits at No. 69 overall in the country. On3 also has Carroll as the No. 3 player in PA. Now, Carroll has posted on social media that not only did he visit Clemson and meet Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers also offered him a scholarship. Carroll is the son of Michael Carroll Sr., who played linebacker for Penn State football in the late 1990s. During a great visit, I was blessed with an offer from Clemson! @CBeastFootball @CoachMattLuke @RivalenFriedman @CharlesPower @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/a2ndaNENEd Michael Carroll (@BIIGMIKE_55) March 27, 2024 Will another 2025 prospect from Penn State football history slip away? While the Central Bucks star has upcoming visits planned with Rutgers and Michigan, the Nittany Lions will have to fight hard to earn a commitment from Michael Carroll. Including fending off Clemson now that they're in the mix. If Carroll chooses to commit elsewhere, he would be the second legacy this cycle that James Franklin will have missed. Anthony Sacca, son of former Penn State QB Tony Sacca, committed to Notre Dame on Saturday. While the Nittany Lions are in great shape with the 2025 recruiting class, I imagine Phil Trautwein and James Franklin will make a final push to ensure that Carroll doesn't commit to anything else. Thanks for reading Basic Blues Nation, the fastest growing sporting goods store at Penn State. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and insights about your favorite Penn State athletics. For feedback, questions, comments or to apply for a writing position, please email [email protected] or message us on our social media. Be sure to check out our new site store. It's because of your support that we can proudly claim a readership of over 3.5 million in our first year of business.

