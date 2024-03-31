Pine-Richland hockey caps special season with 4th state championship





Sunday March 31, 2024 | 11:01 am Thanks to Jeff Verszyla The Pine-Richland hockey team celebrates after defeating LaSalle in the Class 3A state championship game on March 23, 2024.



Winning a state championship is special in itself, of course, but the way the Pine-Richland hockey team did it will be told again and again. After a goal in the final two minutes, Josh Lanyard scored to tie the game and send the game against favored LaSalle to overtime. Then AJ Verszyla scored in overtime to cap a whirlwind that ended in a 5-4 win in the Class 3A state championship game March 23 in West Chester. The rally came after the Rams blew a 3-0 lead. Pushing through the adversity and coming out on top for the program's fourth state title was an exclamation point on a special season. “To do it that way in a state final in Philadelphia against a great LaSalle team … there's no better feeling than that,” Rams coach Jordan Yoklic said. “All the hard work and dedication from the boys and all the families and friends and all the support that comes with it has paid off in the end. I couldn't be happier for them and the Pine-Richland community.” Lanyard's tying goal capped a hat trick in the state finals and an impressive run in Pine-Richland's biggest games. He scored nine goals in the regular season, but came up big in the postseason. He scored the go-ahead goal in the Penguins Cup semifinal against Peters Township, giving him four goals in the last three games. “He is absolutely crazy,” Yoklic said. “He is an artist and a competitor. He deserves all the success he has achieved. I think he's a (PIHL) All-Star and Player of the Month caliber player. He's a guy who flies under the radar, but he's an absolute leader on our team. One of the most coachable players I've come across.” Verszyla's game winner came after he was in trouble on penalties. Colten Andrighetti had a similar experience in the Penguins Cup final before scoring the winning goal. Yoklic was impressed by the calmness Verszyla, a junior, showed throughout. “You do everything you can to help the team and you end up with a little setback, but AJ's reaction was great,” Yoklic said. “It was over and done with and back to work for the next opportunity. Then it was there. The puck was there. He was in the right spot, hungry to be near the net and found a way to use that to seal the deal.” Andrighetti had a goal and Cullen Campbell recorded three assists in the state championship game. After the game, the team celebrated with some pizza at the hotel before heading back to Gibsonia. It was the first state championship win for the Rams since 2019, and also the last time they won a PIHL Penguins Cup. Pine-Richland has been close since then, but is now back at the pinnacle of high school hockey in Pennsylvania. “It's a huge achievement and I'm really proud of the boys,” said Yoklic. “To beat Bethel Park, Peters Township, North Allegheny and play a great LaSalle program… those are organizations with a lot of history and hardware, so that was certainly not an easy task. That makes it so special.” Jerin Steele is a freelance writer Tags: Pine Richland

