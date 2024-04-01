The men's lacrosse win streak stopped at three games with a loss to Bowdoin





Next game: Middlebury 3-4-2024 | 5 p.m April 3 (Wed) / 5:00 PM Middlebury History Will Byrne of CLINTON, NY Bowdoin College finished with seven points on two goals and five assists in the Polar Bears' 15-8 NESCAC victory over the Hamilton College Continentals at Hamilton's Steuben Field on Saturday, March 30. Season update The Continentals, who received votes this week in the US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Top 20 coaches poll, are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

National No. 9 Bowdoin (6-2, 4-0) has won three games on its current five-game road trip. How it happened The Polar Bears led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and 4-2 at the half.

Jesse Delinsky '26 scored both goals for Hamilton in the first half.

scored both goals for Hamilton in the first half. Bowdoin scored the first two goals in the third quarter for a 6-2 lead with 9:51 remaining. Byrne had assists on both goals.

The Continentals scored three of the next four goals to pull within two points at 7-5 with 5:42 left in the third. Thomas Healey '26 scored two of these goals.

scored two of these goals. The Polar Bears scored the next four goals, the last coming 32 seconds into the fourth quarter, for a commanding 11-5 lead. Hamilton got no closer than four goals the rest of the way. Comments Delinsky recorded his fourth multi-goal game this season. He finished with two and caused two turnovers.

Healy's two goals give him a team-high 28 points.

Wyatt Estepp '27 collected two points on a goal and an assist for his second multi-point game this season.

collected two points on a goal and an assist for his second multi-point game this season. Will Heher '25 scored his team-high 20 e goal early in the fourth quarter.

scored his team-high 20 goal early in the fourth quarter. Evan de Berjeois '27 And Troy Pollock '25 scored their fourth goal this season.

And scored their fourth goal this season. Christian Byrne '24 picked up an assist and is second on the team with a dozen.

picked up an assist and is second on the team with a dozen. Charlie Rooney '27 And Zach Lucchini '25 picked up their second helpers this season.

And picked up their second helpers this season. Jake Mair '25 caused two turnovers and Riley Chai-Onn '27 a season high with three ground balls.

caused two turnovers and a season high with three ground balls. Reece Hickey '26 won 13 of 25 faceoffs and tied a season high with 10 ground balls.

won 13 of 25 faceoffs and tied a season high with 10 ground balls. Jac Fried '25 making his first start in goal in two weeks, made 10 saves.

making his first start in goal in two weeks, made 10 saves. Bowdoin's Matt Ward had five points (two goals, three assists) and Jason Lach scored four goals.

Ethan Barnard won 13 faceoffs and collected eight ground balls for the Polar Bears.

Jack Pyne caused two turnovers and Robert Hobbs stopped 16 shots. Hobbs turned away 11 shots in the first half and kept Bowdoin in the lead as the offense struggled. Next game The Continentals host Middlebury College (5-4, 4-1) for another conference match on Wednesday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

