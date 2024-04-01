Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win in the first Bangladesh T20I

Tayla Vlaeminck made an immediate impression in her first match in more than two years before the Australian openers made short work of a small target in Dhaka

Australia recorded a 10-wicket win in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Dhaka, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney making short work of a modest target.

Sophie Molineux (2-25) helped the Tigresses reduce to 4-126 despite Nigar Sultana Joty's excellent unbeaten 62 off 63 deliveries after the hosts opted to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Australian openers Healy (65 no off 42) and Mooney (55 no off 36) never seemed to have any trouble in the chase, racing to victory in just 13 overs, with the latter hitting a half-century off 35 balls and then claiming victory with back-to-back boundaries.

Alyssa Healy made a half-century in the first T20I // Getty

It was a statement of intent from the tourists, who had vowed before the match to continue playing their aggressive brand of cricket in challenging batting conditions.

“I'm quite happy with that… we set ourselves the target of getting that as clinical as possible and I thought Moons and I were going in the right direction, nice and positive,” Healy said after the match.

“Our bowlers did a great job (and) Joty played very well with her run-a-ball fifty, it was a decent enough total but we have a very deep batting line-up so we are going to challenge ourselves to make moves there down a big total or chase them down.

“Today's wicket was a great T20 wicket, there was something in it for the bowlers, but ultimately it was a great batting wicket.”

Another big positive for Australia was the long-awaited return of Tayla Vlaeminck, who played her first international match since January 2022.

Australia celebrates Tayla Vlaeminck's wicket in her first T20I in two years // Getty

The right-arm express quick was one of two changes made to the Australian XI that took the field in their most recent T20I against South Africa in February, alongside Molineux, who played in the shortest format for the first time since October 2021 .

The pair had a dream start, with Molineux taking the wicket of opener Dilara Akter (0) with the first ball of the match, before Vlaeminck (1-30) struck with her third delivery to bowl Sobhana Mostary (0), leaving Bangladesh behind . in early trouble at 2-2.

But a brilliant 57-run stand between Joty and Murshida Khatun (20 off 27) helped the hosts rebuild and then seize the momentum through a wayward over from Vlaeminck with eight runs from wide, and Joty hit two boundaries from a Molineux to help her team. to 2-58 at halftime.

Nigar Sultana Joty anchored Bangladesh's inning with 62 not out // Getty

Georgia Wareham broke their partnership when she put Murshida on the pads in the first over after drinks, but Joty found solid support in Fahima Khatun, who hit 27 from 21 balls, including the only six of Bangladesh's innings.

The Bangladesh skipper's fifty came off 56 deliveries as she finished unbeaten on 62 in an innings with seven fours.

Sophie Molineux took a wicket with the first ball of the match // Getty

Australia used four spinners alongside just two quicks in Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland, while Ashleigh Gardner (0-21) and Georgia Wareham (1-18) were also economical alongside Molineux.

Vlaeminck was the only quick specialist in the XI, with Australia leaving out both Megan Schutt and Kim Garth.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

CommBank tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

First T20I: Australia won by 10 wickets

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)

Australian selection: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Selection from Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan