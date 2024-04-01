Sports
Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win in the first Bangladesh T20I
Tayla Vlaeminck made an immediate impression in her first match in more than two years before the Australian openers made short work of a small target in Dhaka
Australia recorded a 10-wicket win in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Dhaka, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney making short work of a modest target.
Sophie Molineux (2-25) helped the Tigresses reduce to 4-126 despite Nigar Sultana Joty's excellent unbeaten 62 off 63 deliveries after the hosts opted to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Australian openers Healy (65 no off 42) and Mooney (55 no off 36) never seemed to have any trouble in the chase, racing to victory in just 13 overs, with the latter hitting a half-century off 35 balls and then claiming victory with back-to-back boundaries.
It was a statement of intent from the tourists, who had vowed before the match to continue playing their aggressive brand of cricket in challenging batting conditions.
“I'm quite happy with that… we set ourselves the target of getting that as clinical as possible and I thought Moons and I were going in the right direction, nice and positive,” Healy said after the match.
“Our bowlers did a great job (and) Joty played very well with her run-a-ball fifty, it was a decent enough total but we have a very deep batting line-up so we are going to challenge ourselves to make moves there down a big total or chase them down.
“Today's wicket was a great T20 wicket, there was something in it for the bowlers, but ultimately it was a great batting wicket.”
Another big positive for Australia was the long-awaited return of Tayla Vlaeminck, who played her first international match since January 2022.
The right-arm express quick was one of two changes made to the Australian XI that took the field in their most recent T20I against South Africa in February, alongside Molineux, who played in the shortest format for the first time since October 2021 .
The pair had a dream start, with Molineux taking the wicket of opener Dilara Akter (0) with the first ball of the match, before Vlaeminck (1-30) struck with her third delivery to bowl Sobhana Mostary (0), leaving Bangladesh behind . in early trouble at 2-2.
But a brilliant 57-run stand between Joty and Murshida Khatun (20 off 27) helped the hosts rebuild and then seize the momentum through a wayward over from Vlaeminck with eight runs from wide, and Joty hit two boundaries from a Molineux to help her team. to 2-58 at halftime.
Georgia Wareham broke their partnership when she put Murshida on the pads in the first over after drinks, but Joty found solid support in Fahima Khatun, who hit 27 from 21 balls, including the only six of Bangladesh's innings.
The Bangladesh skipper's fifty came off 56 deliveries as she finished unbeaten on 62 in an innings with seven fours.
Australia used four spinners alongside just two quicks in Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland, while Ashleigh Gardner (0-21) and Georgia Wareham (1-18) were also economical alongside Molineux.
Vlaeminck was the only quick specialist in the XI, with Australia leaving out both Megan Schutt and Kim Garth.
The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.
CommBank tour of Bangladesh
First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs
Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets
Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets
First T20I: Australia won by 10 wickets
April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)
April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)
Australian selection: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck
Selection from Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/3946496/australia-bangladesh-first-t20i-live-stream-match-report-scorecard-recap-dhaka
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win in the first Bangladesh T20I
- Nick Cannon dresses up as the Easter Bunny and spends the holidays with his 12 children
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unexpected choice of food
- Goodbye, assholes! – The Daily Illini
- Despite rising global technological nationalism, China's science and technology continue to advance
- Donald Trump may have just committed a new crimeLawyer
- Hollywood is back in town and expected to grow
- The men's lacrosse win streak stopped at three games with a loss to Bowdoin
- GOP lawmaker says Republicans should support IVF
- Raisi to Erdogan: severing ties with Israel is effective in stopping the war in Gaza
- President Jokowi to Attend Closing of First KAHMI National Meeting
- Massive thunderstorms and tornadoes expected in the United States