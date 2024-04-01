Could LSU Football be trending for two more commitments?

Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their quest on the recruiting trail as a trio of targets head their way.

The Bayou Bengals currently boast the second-largest recruiting class in America and have the opportunity to continue tapping talent in the 2025 cycle.

The latest on a few targets who could commit to the Tigers next:

The LSU recruiting buzz

The James Simon buzz:

Brian Kelly and Co. are adamant about locking down Louisiana and building a wall around the state when it comes to The Boot's best players.

Now the Tigers have secured commitments from six of the top 10 prospects, with one more heading their way.

LSU has continued its pursuit of the No. 4 player in Louisiana: James Simon.

The No. 2 seed in the Bayou State and the Top 10 of the 2025 cycle is moving quickly toward LSU after visits with the coaching staff.

The recent visit:

Recruiting guru Frank Wilson has gone above and beyond in recruiting Simon, and after making a trip to Shreveport a few weeks ago, he has now brought his four-star target to Baton Rouge twice this month.

The four-star Top 10 from the 2025 cycle was favored by the nation's top programs, with the Bayou Bengals looking to keep the Calvary Baptist star in The Boot.

Wilson, the Tigers' running backs coach, has already secured a commitment from the No. 1 team in America, Haarlem Berrywith Simon wanting to be his next target.

The Class of 2025 has the chance to be a program changer for the Purple and Gold. With commitments from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Dakorien Moore (No. 1 WR), Brian Kelly and Co. not messing around.

The offensive weapons are remarkable and LSU is looking to put together an impressive one-two punch in the backfield with Berry and Simon.

Now the Tigers have completed a visit with their top running back target after an in-person check-in last month, with another trip likely coming this summer.

During last month's check-in in Shreveport, the staff also gave the chance to meet Devin Harper, a four-star offensive lineman who plays alongside Simon at his high school ball.

Harper recently revealed his commitment to the purple and gold, with LSU looking to do the same with Simon.

After speaking with those familiar with Simon's recruitment, LSU Country has now recorded a prediction that the No. 4 ranked player will join LSU's loaded 2025 class. Although the date of the commitment has not yet been set, we believe that by the time Simon puts pen to paper, he will be in the Tigers' league.

Could a four-star offensive lineman commit soon?

Offensive line coach Brad Davis has been on a recruiting tear in recent months, and after landing a commitment from the No. 1 IOL in America just weeks ago, he's now trending for another one.

Davis has been working diligently on former Arkansas commit Carius Curne in recent weeks. Shortly after a visit to Baton Rouge, Curne rescinded his commitment to the Razorbacks and reopened his recruitment.

Now LSU is gaining steam and trending for its services. The four-star Arkansas native is a player Davis has coveted as he looks to bring him to The Boot for his college ball. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he is agile as programs across America vie for his signature.

See if Davis and Co. Continue to pursue Curne. A player the Tigers want in their elite 2025 class, this program will certainly turn up the heat.

LSU Country will record a prediction that Curne will soon end up in the Bayou Bengals' 2025 class.