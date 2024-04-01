The Gators men's tennis bounces back and takes down Georgia





The Florida Gators men's tennis team (10-9, 4-5 SEC) picked up a road victory on Sunday, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs (10-11, 3-6 SEC) 4-2. The victory marks the first road win of the season for the Gators. In doubles, the Gators took Court 1 and the Bulldogs took Court 2. On Court 3, Gators sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn and freshman Kevin Edengren led the match 4-1 against the Bulldogs duo of junior Miguel Perez Pea and freshman Cyrus Mahjoob. The Bulldogs pair flipped a switch and played five consecutive matches to get back into the match and seal the doubles point for Georgia. Georgia took a 2-0 lead after a dominant performance from junior and No. 61-ranked Thomas Paulsell on Court 1, defeating Florida freshman and No. 66-ranked Jeremy Jin 6-4, 6-0. Florida broke through on Court 6, where Edengren faced off against fellow freshman Freddy Blaydes. Edengren got off to a fast start and took the first set 6-1. His strong play continued in the second set, taking a 4-1 lead before Blaydes started to find his game and stage a comeback. In the end, Edengren came through to win the match and continue his streak of solid play. With the Gators' deficit cut in half, they got their next point from freshman Adhithya Ganesan on Court 3. Ganesan looked sharp in his return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to lingering injuries. Ganesan competed against another Bulldogs freshman, Niels Ratiu. They split the first two sets, both scoring 6-3, before Ganesan pulled away in the third set to win 6-1. After dropping the first set of his match against Georgia junior and No. 58 Ryan Colby 6-1, Florida freshman Aidan Kim stormed back to take the match on Court 2 and give the Gators a 3-2 lead in in general. Kim won the second set in dominant fashion 6-1. The third set was a battle. With the score tied at 5-5, Kim found another gear to push him across the finish line and won the third set 7-5. The Gators' deciding match came on Court 5 when Nirundorn defeated Mahjoob in another three-set match. Nirundorn took the first set 6-4, but Mahjoob fought back to take the second set 6-3. In a tight third set Nirundorn came through and won 6-4. The Gators return to action at home on Friday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. Contact Chandler Hawkes at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @HawkesChandler. Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today. Lucas Adragna Luke Adragna is a third-year journalism student and Florida Gators football reporter at The Alligator. He is a cat lover and completes the NYT Daily Mini in less than a minute every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/03/gators-mens-tennis-bounces-back-to-take-georgia-down The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos