UNCW pulls away late to beat A&T Baseball





GREENBORO For the second straight game in North Carolina A&T's scheduled three-game Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) baseball series at War Memorial Stadium against UNC Wilmington, the Aggies got off to a good start but were unable to sustain it as the Seahawks won Game 2 of the contest . series 7-2 on Saturday. A&T will try to avoid the sweep on Easter Sunday after the Seahawks won Game 1 9-3 on Friday. The Aggies lost their third straight game after Saturday's outcome, falling to 17-9 overall and 2-3 in CAA play. UNCW remains undefeated in the CAA at 5-0. The Seahawks are 16-11 overall. The day started festively for the North Carolina A&T baseball program. The Aggies honored the 1974 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) baseball champions on their 50th anniversary before the game as part of the second annual baseball reunion game. The current A&T Aggie baseball players seemed to use the good atmosphere of the pregame festivities to get off to an impressive start against a solid Seahawks team. Starter and right-handed Diego Barrett (L, 1-2) retired UNCW in order in the first. Then he masterfully threw his way out of a tough spot in the second inning, leaving two Seahawks on the base paths. After a leadoff single in the third inning by short stop Kevin Jones, Barrett retired the next three batters he faced to keep the game scoreless until the bottom of the third. That's where A&T started doing some offensive damage. UNCW starter and RHP Jacob Shafer opened the frame by hitting senior infielder Devon Rodriguez with a 2-2 roll. Junior outfielder Shemar Dalton followed by a run to center field, but senior outfielder Michael Logan moved Rodriguez to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Logan's sacrifice resulted in two outs, leaving the graduate first baseman stranded Tatsunori Negishi responsible for keeping the collection alive. He did. Negishi fired a shot to right center and rushed to second for a double. In doing so, he scored Rodriguez to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead. Junior Canyon Brown followed by an RBI single to center, giving the Aggies an early two-run lead. The Seahawks responded with a two-out rally as Kevin Novobilsky and Jones earned RBI singles with two outs to tie the game at 2-2. UNCW eventually loaded the bases, but Barrett prevented further damage by getting Trevor Marsh to fly to left field. After Shafer shook off a leadoff double from senior outfielder TJ As in the bottom of the fourth, Seahawks slugger Tanner Thach returned in the visitor's fifth and hit a solo home run to right on a 3-1 pitch from Barrett, giving UNCW a 3-2 lead. LHP Luke Craig (W, 2-0) replaced Shafer to open the A&T fifth, and the Aggies' bats cooled from there. Craig threw 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out six for the Aggies and giving up only one hit. UNCW added two runs in the eighth on a two-run RBI double by Novobilsky. An RBI triple by Thach and an RBI sacrifice fly by Jayson Arendt put two more runs on the board for UNCW in the ninth. UNCW RHP Connor Kane did give up a one-out walk to Rodriguez in the ninth. But Dalton hit a razor-sharp line drive to first base, which Thach picked out of the air and then stepped on the first-base bag to beat Rodriguez and end the game. Dalton opened the game with a double, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 22 games. Ash went 2-for-4. Thach went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Sunday's series finale kicks off at 1 p.m

